Africa’s Forests Now Release More Carbon Than They Absorb, Study Finds

A study has found that Africa’s forests and woody savannas have shifted from being a major carbon sink to a net carbon source since around 2010, losing massive amounts of biomass annually due to deforestation and degradation. The trend poses serious climate risks.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
africa forests carbon emission
Researchers used high-resolution satellite imagery, field measurements and machine-learning models to track changes in aboveground woody biomass across the continent’s forest and savanna landscapes from 2007 to 2017. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Africa’s forests have shifted from a net carbon sink to a net carbon source since around 2010 due to large-scale biomass loss.

  • The heaviest losses occurred in tropical moist forests in Central, Western and Eastern Africa.

  • Researchers warn that reversing this trend is crucial for meeting global climate goals and protecting biodiversity.

A new scientific assessment has revealed that forests across Africa have undergone a dramatic ecological shift, releasing more carbon into the atmosphere than they absorb. The findings mark a major reversal for one of the world’s most important natural carbon-storage regions.

Researchers used high-resolution satellite imagery, field measurements and machine-learning models to track changes in aboveground woody biomass across the continent’s forest and savanna landscapes from 2007 to 2017. Their analysis shows that while African forests were gaining biomass until 2010, the trend has since reversed sharply.

Between 2007 and 2010, African forests acted as a strong carbon sink, adding hundreds of millions of tonnes of biomass annually. But from 2010 to 2015, the continent began losing biomass at a rapid pace, with losses continuing—though slightly slowing—between 2015 and 2017. Overall, African forests lost roughly 106 billion kilograms of biomass each year during the early 2010s.

Scientists attribute the shift primarily to widespread deforestation, forest degradation, agricultural expansion and unsustainable logging. The most severe losses were recorded in tropical moist broadleaf forests, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar and parts of West Africa.

Although some savanna regions experienced increases in woody vegetation, these gains were far too small to compensate for the steep losses in dense forest zones.

Related Content
Related Content

The study’s authors say this represents the most detailed continent-wide analysis yet of changes in Africa’s natural vegetation. The findings have significant climate implications: as African forests transition from absorbing carbon to emitting it, global efforts to limit warming become far more challenging.

Scientists warn that without urgent measures—including stronger forest-protection laws, large-scale restoration efforts and greater climate finance support—Africa’s remaining forests may continue to decline, jeopardising biodiversity, rainfall patterns and global climate targets.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  5. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution