Forest Department Deploys 20 Camera Traps After Suspected Tiger Attack Kills Woman in Nilgiris

A 65-year-old tribal woman was killed near Masinagudi while grazing goats along the forest boundary, sparking major concern among local communities.
In response, forest officials have set up 20 camera traps, thermal drones, and at least 25 patrolling teams to track the tiger.
Authorities have advised people to avoid grazing or going into the forest fringe for nature calls, and are compensating the victim’s family.
The forest department has deployed 20 camera traps around the spot where a 70-year-old woman was killed in a suspected carnivore attack in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday.
Officials said the victim, B. Nagi of Mavanallah, was herding goats near the Mavanallah River when she was attacked. Early findings indicate the incident may have been accidental. A forest officer involved in the inquiry said the woman had been crouching near the stream, possibly making her vulnerable to an animal that was hiding in a bamboo thicket. “The animal may have been stalking the goats and could have mistaken her for livestock because of her crouched posture,” the official said.
To determine the exact species involved, the department has collected hair samples from the site. Authorities are also examining the possibility that the attacker may not have been a tiger but another carnivore, such as a leopard. Thermal drones have been deployed to monitor wildlife movement in the surrounding areas.
M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Director of MTR, told reporters that footage from the newly placed camera traps would be reviewed on Tuesday evening to confirm the presence and identity of any large carnivores. “Once we match the animal with our database, we can understand whether it is aged, injured, or otherwise stressed,” he said.
Following the incident, the forest department has urged residents to avoid venturing near forest boundaries and to refrain from grazing livestock close to the edges of the reserve for at least a month. The advisory is aimed at preventing further conflict and ensuring the safety of communities living along the forest fringes.