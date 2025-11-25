Forest Department Deploys 20 Camera Traps After Suspected Tiger Attack Kills Woman in Nilgiris

Authorities are also examining the possibility that the attacker may not have been a tiger but another carnivore, such as a leopard. Thermal drones have been deployed to monitor wildlife movement in the surrounding areas. Photo: FIle photo

Authorities are also examining the possibility that the attacker may not have been a tiger but another carnivore, such as a leopard. Thermal drones have been deployed to monitor wildlife movement in the surrounding areas. Photo: FIle photo