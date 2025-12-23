Rajasthan: Panchayat Bans Daughters-in-Law from Using Camera Phones

Schoolgirls may use phones only at home, panchayat cites concerns over children’s eyesight and ‘misuse’.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajasthan: Panchayat Bans Daughters-in-Law from Using Camera Phones
Rajasthan: Panchayat Bans Daughters-in-Law from Using Camera Phones
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ban includes daughters-in-law & young women across 15 villages in Jalore.

  • Mobile use restricted at public and social spaces & women allowed only keypad phones

  • Panchayat cites children’s screen exposure and “household discipline”.

Jodhpur: A village panchayat in Rajasthan's Jalore district has prohibited daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages from using phones with cameras starting January 26.

Additionally, taking a phone to public functions or a neighbour's house will also be banned. Instead, they will only be allowed to use keypad phones instead of smartphones.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Chaudhary community held on Sunday in Gazipur village, Jalore district, chaired by Sujnaram Chaudhary, the president of the 14 pattis (subdivisions).

Speaking to PTI, Chaudhary said that Panch Himmtaram announced the decision.

According to Himmtaram, after discussions among panch members and community members, it was decided that daughters-in-law and young women would exclusively use keypad phones for calling.

School-going girls who need mobile phones for their studies may use them only at home. They are not allowed to take mobile phones to weddings, social events, or even to a neighbour's house, Chaudhary further explained, Chaudhary mentioned further.

In response to the opposition regarding the panchayat's decision, Chaudhary clarified that this measure was taken because children often use the mobile phones of women in their households, which may negatively affect their eyesight. He noted that some women give their phones to children to keep them distracted, allowing them to focus on their daily chores.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To South Africa For Special Training During SA20 – Report

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  3. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  4. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  3. As India & NZ Close Negotiations, Looking At India's Free Trade Agreements

  4. Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

  5. Suvendu Adhikari Leads Massive Protest Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?