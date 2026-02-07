India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship Final: Young Tigresses Eye Title Win

India U17 captain Julan Nongmaithem and Bangladesh U19 captain Arpita Biswas ahead of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final on February 7, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 final between India U17 and Bangladesh U19 at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Nepal on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The Young Tigresses, playing under head coach Pamela Conti, will be looking for revenge against defending champions Bangladesh. The Bengal Tigers beat India 2-0 in the group stage, but the latter booked their place in the finals with an 8-0 win over Bhutan. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Bangladesh U19 women’s football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 Final: India Playing XI
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 Final: Where To Watch?
The SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final between India and Bangladesh will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast of the game in India.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 Final: Match Details
Fixture: India U17 vs Bangladesh U19
Series: SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final
Venue: Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, Nepal
Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026
Time: 1:45 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 Final: Welcome!
Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship final, with India facing defending champions Bangladesh. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.