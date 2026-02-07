India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship Final: Young Tigresses Eye Title Win

India U17 captain Julan Nongmaithem and Bangladesh U19 captain Arpita Biswas ahead of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final on February 7, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 final between India U17 and Bangladesh U19 at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Nepal on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The Young Tigresses, playing under head coach Pamela Conti, will be looking for revenge against defending champions Bangladesh. The Bengal Tigers beat India 2-0 in the group stage, but the latter booked their place in the finals with an 8-0 win over Bhutan. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Bangladesh U19 women’s football match right here.

7 Feb 2026, 12:49:34 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 Final: India Playing XI

7 Feb 2026, 12:44:06 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 Final: Stadium View
The venue for today's final: Pokhara Rangasala Stadium

Pokhara Rangasala Stadium 🇳🇵#YoungTigresses #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iwfMkYMzi3 — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) February 7, 2026

7 Feb 2026, 12:28:13 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 Final: Where To Watch? The SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final between India and Bangladesh will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast of the game in India.

7 Feb 2026, 11:57:27 am IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 Final: Match Details Fixture: India U17 vs Bangladesh U19

Series: SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final

Venue: Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, Nepal

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Time: 1:45 PM IST