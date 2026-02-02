India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026: Defending Champs Face Young Tigresses

India U17 women's national team in action in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 match 3 between India U17 women’s team and Bangladesh U20 women’s team at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Nepal on Monday, February 2, 2026. The Young Tigresses began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Nepal, courtesy of Pearl Fernand’s 49th-minute strike. A win tonight will seal Pamela Conti’s team a place in the finals with a match to spare, ahead of the upcoming AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in China later this year. Up against them are last year’s winners, Bangladesh, who won their first match against Bhutan 12-0. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U19 football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Feb 2026, 10:30:50 am IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026: Where To Watch? The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 match will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.

2 Feb 2026, 10:07:37 am IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026: Match Details Fixture: India U17 vs Bangladesh U20

Series: SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026

Venue: Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, Nepal

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Time: 11:45 AM IST