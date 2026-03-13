Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

Summary of this article
Trump told G7 leaders Iran is “about to surrender,” calling the campaign against Tehran a success.
European leaders including Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron warned against easing pressure on Russia.
Pete Hegseth said Iran’s military is being “decimated” and claimed new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was injured.
US President Donald Trump has told G7 leaders that Iran is "about to surrender," claiming success in Operation Epic Fury, a media report said on Friday.
Amid mounting worries about the economic consequences of the war with Iran, Trump asserted on Wednesday during a virtual gathering of the G7 leaders, according to Axios.
"I got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all," Trump told the leaders, who urged the US President to end the war quickly.
During the call, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron urged Trump not to allow Russia to exploit the war or receive sanctions relief, the report said, citing two officials.
The US on Thursday approved a temporary approval for other nations to buy Russian oil that is currently stuck at sea, in spite of the worries expressed by European leaders.
On Friday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that the US "is decimating the radical Iranian regime's military" and that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme commander of the Islamic Republic, was hurt and "likely disfigured." "Desperate and hiding, they've gone underground, cowering," Hegseth stated at a Pentagon briefing.
"That's what rats do. We know the new so-called not-so-Supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," he said.