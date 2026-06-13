India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Dharamsala

India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update
The toss between India and Afghanistan is delayed due to rain. It's raining steadily in Dharamsala currently, indicating that we're in for a long day here.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Streaming Details
The first ODI between Afghanistan and Indian will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Match Details
Match: India Vs Afghanistan
Format: One-Day International
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Good Afternoon!
Greetings and welcome back to another live blog. Today, all eyes are onthe beautiful stadium of Dharamsala as India take on Afghanistan in their 1st match of the series.