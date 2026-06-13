India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Dharamsala

Rain covers are on at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium ahead of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

India begin their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with the first clash at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, marking the start of their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Shubman Gill leads a youthful Indian side that will be without Virat Kohli, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury, while several emerging players have an opportunity to cement their places in the setup. Afghanistan arrive eager to challenge the hosts with their experienced core and dangerous spin attack. The Dharamsala surface is expected to offer pace and bounce early on, although weather could play a significant role with thunderstorms and rain forecast in the region. With both teams looking to build momentum, fans can expect an entertaining contest in the series opener.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Jun 2026, 01:20:21 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update The toss between India and Afghanistan is delayed due to rain. It's raining steadily in Dharamsala currently, indicating that we're in for a long day here.

13 Jun 2026, 12:55:17 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Streaming Details The first ODI between Afghanistan and Indian will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

13 Jun 2026, 12:39:57 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Match Details Match: India Vs Afghanistan Format: One-Day International Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Start Time: 1:30 PM IST