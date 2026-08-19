Four RSS, ABVP-Linked Members Part Of New NCERT Textbook Team

Prashant Divekar has a longstanding association with Pune-based Jnana Prabodhini, an RSS-affiliated institution. It was founded in 1962 by Vinayak Vishwanath, an RSS member and pracharak. In his profile on the National Council for Teacher Education's National Mission for Mentoring portal, Divekar describes his approach as being "rooted in Bhartiya educational philosophy' and says he has contributed to the National Curriculum Framework." Vandana Mishra, professor at JNU's Centre for Political Studies, is a former national secretary of the ABVP.