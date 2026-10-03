Union Minister Ramdas Athawale strongly criticized CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke over his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis.
Athawale objected to Dipke's comments regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, emphasizing that Babasaheb uplifted the entire nation rather than needing advancement from others.
Condemning Dipke's language as inappropriate and contrary to Ambedkarite and Maharashtrian culture, Athawale demanded an unconditional apology.
Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Saturday criticised Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijeet Dipke over his alleged objectionable remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
"Abhijeet Dipke has made an incorrect statement about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He has also been making highly objectionable and disrespectful remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He should stop making such statements, otherwise the Republican Party of India (RPI) will take strong action against him," Athawale told reporters here.
Dipke had allegedly claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister, brought Ambedkar into prominence, said the RPI leader.
Ambedkar contributed to the country's progress through the Constitution, Athawale said, and accused Dipke of making statements without regard to history.
Dipke is supported by students and youths but he should make constructive use of their backing instead of making "unwarranted remarks" against eminent personalities and elected representatives, he said.
He also criticised Dipke's remarks about Modi and Fadnavis, and demanded that he apologise.
Modi had contributed to the country's development and Dipke had seen the infrastructure development during his visits to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other parts of Maharashtra, the Union minister said.