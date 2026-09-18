Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Is BJP's Gen Z Disconnect And Internal Survey Delaying Changes?

Modi's review of Ministers of State has added to speculation over a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle.
BJP leaders have flagged concerns over the party's Gen Z and youth outreach.
The link between an alleged BJP internal survey and reshuffle timing remains unconfirmed.
Speculation over a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle has persisted as the Narendra Modi government reviews ministerial performance and the BJP reassesses its outreach to younger voters. Modi has reviewed the work of Ministers of State, ministers have been given assessments of their social-media outreach, and BJP president Nitin Nabin has chaired a meeting on the party's youth outreach plan. But there is no clear indication that concerns over Gen Z are directly delaying the reshuffle.
Several issues are being considered alongside the reshuffle. The Indian Express has reported concerns within the BJP about a perceived disconnect with younger voters and anxiety caused by the prolonged uncertainty over organisational and government changes. The New Indian Express has separately reported on ministerial performance reviews and the government's planned September 23-24 Chintan Shivir. At the same time, reports about a possible reshuffle have cited several considerations, including redistribution of additional portfolios, induction of new faces, separation of party and government responsibilities and greater representation for women.
Ministerial Reviews Keep Reshuffle Speculation Alive
The latest development came on September 7, when Modi held a detailed review meeting with Ministers of State.
The New Indian Express reported that the Prime Minister assessed the functioning of ministers across portfolios, including work undertaken by their ministries and the progress and outcomes of key responsibilities. Ministers presented details of their work and were asked to focus on timely completion of projects, quality and transparency. The newspaper said the meeting assumed significance amid speculation about a possible reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.
The report also said Ministers of State submitted report cards on the progress and outcomes of their respective ministries, along with action plans. The exercise was not described as a ministry-by-ministry comprehensive review, but as an assessment of ministers and their assigned responsibilities across areas including education, social justice and empowerment, health and urban development.
This review does not establish that a reshuffle has been postponed. It does, however, show that ministerial performance is being assessed while speculation over changes to the Council of Ministers continues.
The New Indian Express had earlier reported that a possible reshuffle could involve redistribution of additional portfolios, with a “One Minister-One Ministry” approach under consideration. The report also cited the possible induction of new faces and considerations around women's representation and organisational responsibilities.
BJP's Gen Z Problem Is A Separate, Documented Concern
BJP leaders have raised concerns about the party's engagement with younger voters, according to The Indian Express.
The Indian Express reported on August 20 that Union ministers were given an account of their social media engagements between May 1 and August 15. The exercise covered X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and included comparisons of ministers' digital outreach and engagement. Ministers were advised to increase their activity to reach a larger audience, with the exercise coming amid the government's emphasis on engagement with Gen Z.
The issue goes beyond social-media numbers. The Indian Express reported on August 27 that BJP leaders were concerned about a perceived disconnect with younger voters. The report said party leaders had received feedback from states on youth protests, with the political discourse shifting towards issues such as education and jobs. The report also cited concerns among BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh over recruitment examinations and unemployment, amid questions about the party's connect with younger voters.
The same report said some BJP leaders viewed the prolonged uncertainty over the new organisational team and the long-speculated government reshuffle as contributing to anxiety among senior leaders. A state BJP leader cited by the newspaper described some leaders as being in a “self-preservation mode” because of uncertainty over their positions.
The report also said the RSS had conveyed concerns about a “growing disconnect” and a “fatigue factor” among state leaders. Those are attributed assessments from people cited by The Indian Express, rather than independently established findings, and should be understood in that context.
The BJP has also moved to strengthen its youth outreach. The Indian Express reported that BJP president Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting on the party's youth outreach plan, with discussions focused on creating a mechanism to hear concerns among young people through smaller interactions with different groups.
These developments show that youth engagement has become a focus of discussion within the BJP. They do not, however, establish that Gen Z concerns are the reason for the Union Cabinet reshuffle being delayed.
What Is Holding Up The Reshuffle?
There is no confirmed evidence that an internal BJP survey has stalled the reshuffle.
The government is reviewing ministerial performance, while the BJP has been reorganising its party structure and working on its outreach to younger voters. The possible reshuffle itself has been discussed in terms of several administrative and organisational considerations.
The New Indian Express reported in August that the government was considering redistributing additional portfolios held by several ministers. It also reported possible changes involving new faces, women's representation and the separation of party and government responsibilities. The report placed the possible timing of the exercise in September-October or November, but did not present a confirmed date for a reshuffle.
The government is also preparing for a two-day Chintan Shivir scheduled for September 23 and 24. According to The New Indian Express, ministers will deliberate on governance, communication, improving government functioning and coordination between ministries. Groups of ministers have already been formed to prepare for the larger meeting.
The newspaper noted that the format resembles the Chintan Shivir held in October 2021, shortly after a major Cabinet reshuffle. But that historical sequence does not establish that a reshuffle will follow the September meeting this year.
What remains unconfirmed is the claim that a BJP internal survey has identified a Gen Z disconnect and that this finding is directly responsible for delaying the Cabinet reshuffle.
Until the government announces changes, the precise reasons for the timing of the reshuffle remain unclear.