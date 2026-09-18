Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Is BJP's Gen Z Disconnect And Internal Survey Delaying Changes?

Several issues are being considered alongside the reshuffle. The Indian Express has reported concerns within the BJP about a perceived disconnect with younger voters and anxiety caused by the prolonged uncertainty over organisational and government changes. The New Indian Express has separately reported on ministerial performance reviews and the government's planned September 23-24 Chintan Shivir. At the same time, reports about a possible reshuffle have cited several considerations, including redistribution of additional portfolios, induction of new faces, separation of party and government responsibilities and greater representation for women.