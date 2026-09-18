Sonipat Pitbull Attack Raises A Bigger Question: Who Is Accountable When Pets Injure People?

A six-month-old baby was seriously injured in an alleged Pitbull attack in Sonipat, renewing questions over who is legally responsible when pet dogs injure people.
Haryana regulates rather than uniformly bans Pitbulls, while cities such as Panchkula and Ghaziabad have imposed breed-specific restrictions.
Negligent owners can face prosecution under BNS Sections 291 and 125, but India has no enforceable nationwide ban on specific dog breeds after the 2024 central advisory was struck down.
A six-month-old baby remains in serious condition in Rohtak after a pet Pitbull mauled him outside his home in Sonipat's Sikka Colony on September 14, 2026. The incident, captured on CCTV and widely circulated online, has reignited a question India's patchwork of pet-ownership rules has never fully answered: when a dog seriously injures someone, who exactly is held responsible, and under what law?
The answer, it turns out, depends heavily on where the attack happens — because India has no single nationwide framework governing dangerous dog breeds, only a shifting mix of state bye-laws, municipal orders, and central criminal provisions that apply everywhere but were never designed with breed-specific risk in mind.
What Happened In Sonipat?
CCTV footage from Sikka Colony shows two dogs emerging from a house on September 14 before one, a pet Pitbull, lunged at a six-month-old baby being carried by his aunt. The dog grabbed the infant and dragged him along the road, refusing to let go even as the aunt and bystanders tried to pull it away.
The baby sustained multiple bite injuries, including to his face and abdomen, requiring more than 20 stitches, and was referred to PGIMS Rohtak, where his condition was described as serious to critical. The attack followed a similar incident weeks earlier in Patiala, Punjab, where a pet Pitbull attacked a couple viewing a rental property.
What Does Haryana Actually Require Of Pet Dog Owners?
Haryana's rules flow from the Haryana Municipal (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) Bye-laws, framed under Section 311 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. Under an advisory reissued by the Gurugram Municipal Corporation in June 2026, owners must register their pet dogs on the state's Saral Haryana portal, uploading photographs of both the dog and owner, identification documents, and immunisation and rabies vaccination certificates.
The bye-laws specifically name "dangerous and ferocious breeds," which face additional conditions, and require owners to keep dogs muzzled when taken into permitted public spaces. Non-compliance can draw a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and, under state guidelines issued in 2022, a potential jail term.
Are Pitbulls Actually Banned In Haryana, Or Just Regulated?
Within Haryana itself, the answer differs by city. Gurugram's framework regulates rather than bans Pitbulls — treating them as a "dangerous and ferocious breed" subject to registration, muzzling and stricter compliance, but not prohibited outright.
Panchkula, by contrast, banned the breeding and keeping of Pitbulls and Rottweilers as pets back in October 2022, giving existing owners a deadline to register and sterilise their dogs or face fines. Sonipat's specific municipal stance was not detailed in reporting on the attack.
What Criminal And Compensation Provisions Apply To Negligent Owners?
Regardless of which state or city an attack occurs in, negligent pet owners can face prosecution under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which applies uniformly nationwide. Section 291 (which replaced Section 289 of the erstwhile IPC) penalises negligent conduct with respect to an animal, carrying up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both; it is a cognizable, bailable offence.
Where an attack causes grievous injury through rash or negligent conduct, Section 125 can also apply, with penalties scaled to the severity of harm caused — this is precisely the combination Delhi Police invoked after a Pitbull bit off a six-year-old's ear in the capital's Prem Nagar area, registering a case under Sections 291 and 125(b) BNS against the dog's owner.
Courts can additionally award compensation to victims during criminal proceedings under Section 395 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (which replaced Section 357 CrPC) — in one earlier case under the old IPC framework, a Nagpur court convicted a dog owner and separately ordered Rs 50,000 in compensation to a bite victim's family.
How Do These Rules Compare Across Other Cities?
The regulatory picture shifts sharply once you cross state lines. Ghaziabad's Municipal Corporation has banned Pitbulls, Rottweilers and Dogo Argentinos outright as pets since 2022 — no licence is issued for these breeds at all, existing owners must get them sterilised within two months or pay a fine, families are capped at one pet dog, and high-rise residents must use service lifts and mandatory muzzles. Kanpur's civic body passed a similar resolution banning the rearing of aggressive breeds.
Chandigarh's draft 2026 bye-laws take a heavier-regulation-without-outright-ban approach for most breeds — capping leash length at 1.5-2 metres, requiring muzzles and a stick-carrying handler for aggressive dogs, mandating professional training, and capping the number of dogs per household — while separately maintaining an existing ban on seven aggressive breeds tied to 2023 rules, with fines of up to Rs 10,000 and pet seizure for violations.
That leaves three distinct regulatory philosophies operating within the same small stretch of northern India: outright breed bans (Ghaziabad, Panchkula), heavy regulation without a ban (Gurugram, Chandigarh's draft rules), and comparatively lighter enforcement elsewhere.
Why Is There No Single Nationwide Framework?
The closest India came to one was a March 12, 2024 circular from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, sent to the chief secretaries of every state and Union Territory following a push from the Delhi High Court. It recommended a nationwide ban on the import, breeding and sale of 23 breeds — including Pitbulls, Rottweilers, American Bulldogs, Dogo Argentinos and Cane Corsos — based on an expert committee's assessment of bite-force, size and aggression risk.
The circular was almost immediately challenged: the Kerala, Madras, Rajasthan and Calcutta High Courts stayed it, the Karnataka High Court quashed it in April 2024, and the Delhi High Court set it aside in June 2024.The result is that, as of 2026, no dog breed carries an enforceable nationwide ban in India; any future central restriction would require a freshly consulted circular or dedicated legislation, and neither currently exists.
The Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 remain the only pan-India instrument in force, but they govern sterilisation, vaccination and stray-dog management rather than breed-specific restrictions on pets.
What Does This Patchwork Mean For Accountability?
The upshot is a split-level system of accountability. Whether a Pitbull can legally be kept as a pet at all and under what conditions depends entirely on local geography.
Criminal liability after an attack, by contrast, is uniform nationwide under the BNS but it is comparatively light-touch, capped at six months' imprisonment and a modest fine for the core negligence offence, and it depends entirely on a police complaint being filed in the first place.