Sonipat Pitbull Attack Raises A Bigger Question: Who Is Accountable When Pets Injure People?

How Do These Rules Compare Across Other Cities?

The regulatory picture shifts sharply once you cross state lines. Ghaziabad's Municipal Corporation has banned Pitbulls, Rottweilers and Dogo Argentinos outright as pets since 2022 — no licence is issued for these breeds at all, existing owners must get them sterilised within two months or pay a fine, families are capped at one pet dog, and high-rise residents must use service lifts and mandatory muzzles. Kanpur's civic body passed a similar resolution banning the rearing of aggressive breeds.