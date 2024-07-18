Chhattisgarh: In Chilling Viral Video, Pitbull Attacks Food Delivery Man In Raipur | On Cam

In a scary incident, a food delivery person in Chhattisgarh's Raipur was attacked by two Pitbull dogs. As per reports, the incident happened in Anupam Nagar, under the Khamardih Raipur police station area.
In a video making rounds on social media, Salman Khan, the delivery man, was seen entering a doctor’s house to deliver something when the two Pitbulls started chasing him. The video also captured the visuals where Salman was being bitten by the dogs and writhing in pain and bleeding profusely.
Later, Salman was seen climbing onto a parked car across the road while pleading for help with bloodied hands and legs before someone gave him a water bottle.
This recent incident sparked significant public outrage as the netizens wanted the owner of the dogs to be jailed while several others said that the owner should pay for trauma and medical charges to delivery person.