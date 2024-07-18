National

Chhattisgarh: In Chilling Viral Video, Pitbull Attacks Food Delivery Man In Raipur | On Cam

In a video making rounds on social media, Salman Khan, the delivery man, was seen entering a doctor’s house to deliver something when the two Pitbulls started chasing him. The video also captured the visuals where Salman was being bitten by the dogs and writhing in pain and bleeding profusely.