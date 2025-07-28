International

Border Clashes Displace Thousands Along Thailand-Cambodia Frontier

Shelling and gunfire between Thai and Cambodian forces has pushed thousands of civilians from their homes, with families now sheltering in temples, schools, and resettlement camps on both sides of the border. In Cambodia’s Siem Reap and Oddar Meanchey provinces, police escort aid convoys while villagers receive basic treatment. Across the border in Thailand’s Surin province, damaged homes stand empty as local volunteers distribute food at evacuation centres. As tensions simmer, leaders from both countries have left for Malaysia to discuss ways to prevent further escalation.