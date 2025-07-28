Border Clashes Displace Thousands Along Thailand-Cambodia Frontier

An armed Cambodian National Police officer protects a supply truck at a resettlement camp, established to house thousands of people fleeing the Thailand-Cambodia clash, in Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia.
A local villager receives treatment from medical officials while people take refuge in Buddhist pagoda in Srey Snam district, Siem Reap province, Cambodia amid the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.
Displaced Cambodians take shelter at a resettlement site at Srei Snam District, Siem Reap Province, Cambodia.
Abbot Phut Analayo, right, and other monks and residents who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, Thailand.
Chadaporn Duchanee, from left, Bunyaluck Duchanee and Yupin Potiracha prepare packing goods for Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in Surin province, Thailand.
Thai volunteer give a food for Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers rest at an evacuation center in Surin province, Thailand.
A house is seen damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Surin Province, Thailand.
A view of a compound of a Buddhist temple of Wat Prasat Samrong in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia during fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.
Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers line up for food at an evacuation center in Surin province Thailand.
Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, front, departs from Military Airport in Bangkok, to Malaysia, to attend a meeting to discuss regional peace at the Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, center, arrives at an international airport, in Malaysia, to hold talk with Thai counterpart, at Phnom Penh International Airport, Cambodia.