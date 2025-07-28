International

Border Clashes Displace Thousands Along Thailand-Cambodia Frontier

Shelling and gunfire between Thai and Cambodian forces has pushed thousands of civilians from their homes, with families now sheltering in temples, schools, and resettlement camps on both sides of the border. In Cambodia’s Siem Reap and Oddar Meanchey provinces, police escort aid convoys while villagers receive basic treatment. Across the border in Thailand’s Surin province, damaged homes stand empty as local volunteers distribute food at evacuation centres. As tensions simmer, leaders from both countries have left for Malaysia to discuss ways to prevent further escalation.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Anton L. Delgado

An armed Cambodian National Police officer protects a supply truck at a resettlement camp, established to house thousands of people fleeing the Thailand-Cambodia clash, in Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia.

2/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_medical camp in Srey Snam district
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith

A local villager receives treatment from medical officials while people take refuge in Buddhist pagoda in Srey Snam district, Siem Reap province, Cambodia amid the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.

3/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_Displaced Cambodians in Siem Reap Province
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Anton L. Delgado

Displaced Cambodians take shelter at a resettlement site at Srei Snam District, Siem Reap Province, Cambodia.

4/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_monks in Surin province
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

Abbot Phut Analayo, right, and other monks and residents who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, Thailand.

5/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_packing goods for displaced thai people
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

Chadaporn Duchanee, from left, Bunyaluck Duchanee and Yupin Potiracha prepare packing goods for Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in Surin province, Thailand.

6/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_evacuation center in Surin province
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

Thai volunteer give a food for Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers rest at an evacuation center in Surin province, Thailand.

7/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_damaged house in thailand
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

A house is seen damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Surin Province, Thailand.

8/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_ Buddhist temple of Wat Prasat Samrong
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith

A view of a compound of a Buddhist temple of Wat Prasat Samrong in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia during fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.

9/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_thai Dispalced at a evacuation center
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers line up for food at an evacuation center in Surin province Thailand.

10/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_Thailands acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: The Government Spokesman Office via AP

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, front, departs from Military Airport in Bangkok, to Malaysia, to attend a meeting to discuss regional peace at the Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

11/11
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_Cambodian PM Hun Manet
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AKP via AP

In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, center, arrives at an international airport, in Malaysia, to hold talk with Thai counterpart, at Phnom Penh International Airport, Cambodia.

Tags

