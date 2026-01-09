PSG Vs Olympique Marseille, French Super Cup 2025 Final: Chevalier Saves Two Penalties As Les Parisiens Triumph
Gonçalo Ramos snatched an equalizer deep into added time before Paris Saint-Germain defeated Marseille in a penalty shootout to win the Champions Trophy on Thursday. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saved penalties from Matt O’Riley and Hamed Traoré in the shootout as PSG denied Marseille a first piece of silverware since 2012. Chevalier had been decisive earlier in the game to deny several Marseille chances. PSG claimed the trophy, also known as the French Super Cup, for the fourth straight time and a record-extending 14th overall. In addition to winning the Champions League, PSG completed a league and cup double last season, with Marseille finishing second in Ligue 1.
