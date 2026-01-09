PSG Vs Olympique Marseille, French Super Cup 2025 Final: Chevalier Saves Two Penalties As Les Parisiens Triumph

PSG's Marquinhos holds up the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg

1/9 PSG players celebrate after a penalty shootout to win the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





2/9 Marseille's goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli fails to make a save during a penalty shootout at the end of the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





3/9 PSG supporters fill the stands for the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





4/9 Marseille's Emerson Palmieri, center, is challenged during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





5/9 Marseille's Amine Gouiri shields the ball from PSG's Vitinha during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





6/9 PSG's Willian Pacho heads the ball clear during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





7/9 Marseille's Amine Gouiri, right, and PSG's Marquinhos, left. battle for the ball during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





8/9 Marseille's Mason Greenwood, center, runs with the ball during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





9/9 Marseille's Mason Greenwood, center, takes a shot during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg





