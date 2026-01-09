PSG Vs Olympique Marseille, French Super Cup 2025 Final: Chevalier Saves Two Penalties As Les Parisiens Triumph

Gonçalo Ramos snatched an equalizer deep into added time before Paris Saint-Germain defeated Marseille in a penalty shootout to win the Champions Trophy on Thursday. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saved penalties from Matt O’Riley and Hamed Traoré in the shootout as PSG denied Marseille a first piece of silverware since 2012. Chevalier had been decisive earlier in the game to deny several Marseille chances. PSG claimed the trophy, also known as the French Super Cup, for the fourth straight time and a record-extending 14th overall. In addition to winning the Champions League, PSG completed a league and cup double last season, with Marseille finishing second in Ligue 1.

French Super Cup: PSG vs Olympique Marseill
PSG's Marquinhos holds up the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
1/9
French Super Cup: Olympique Marseill vs PSG
PSG players celebrate after a penalty shootout to win the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
2/9
French Super Cup 2025: PSG vs Olympique Marseill
Marseille's goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli fails to make a save during a penalty shootout at the end of the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
3/9
French Super Cup 2025: Olympique Marseill vs PSG
PSG supporters fill the stands for the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
4/9
French Super Cup 2025 Final: PSG vs Olympique Marseill
Marseille's Emerson Palmieri, center, is challenged during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
5/9
French Super Cup 2025 Final: Olympique Marseill vs PSG
Marseille's Amine Gouiri shields the ball from PSG's Vitinha during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
6/9
Kuwait French Super Cup Soccer: PSG vs Olympique Marseill
PSG's Willian Pacho heads the ball clear during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
7/9
Kuwait French Super Cup Soccer: Olympique Marseill vs PSG
Marseille's Amine Gouiri, right, and PSG's Marquinhos, left. battle for the ball during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
8/9
French Super Cup Soccer Match: PSG vs Olympique Marseill
Marseille's Mason Greenwood, center, runs with the ball during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
9/9
French Super Cup Soccer Match: Olympique Marseill vs PSG
Marseille's Mason Greenwood, center, takes a shot during the French Super Cup soccer match between PSG and Marseille in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | Photo: AP/Jaber Abdulkhaleg
