Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

Claire performs Patsy Cline covers, moving from venue to venue. Mike, a former Marine who served in Vietnam, is on a steady path to recovery from alcohol addiction and drifts between odd jobs and half-hearted tribute gigs, briefly pressured into becoming a Don Ho act before refusing on principle. While he surveys the night’s lineup from the sidelines, he meets Claire. The attraction is swift and unmistakable and it proves durable. Mike is precise about the distinction. He is not an impersonator. What he offers is a Neil Diamond “experience,” a re-interpretation shaped by celebration, not caricature. He steps into the lead, she anchors the sound from behind a keyboard and the alignment feels natural. Both are single parents and carry the fatigue shaped by responsibility. Claire brings two children, the perceptive and self-assured teenager Rachel (Ella Anderson) and her more reserved younger brother Dana (Hudson Hensley), while Mike brings a daughter, Angelina (King Princess), whose composed, deadpan demeanour establishes an immediate rapport with Rachel.