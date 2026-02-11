Centre Issues First Protocol for Singing ‘Vande Mataram’

National Song to Precede Anthem at Joint Ceremonies; Six Stanzas to Be Sung

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Centre Issues First Protocol for Singing ‘Vande Mataram’
Centre Issues First Protocol for Singing ‘Vande Mataram’
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Union Home Ministry has directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram (3 minutes 10 seconds) be sung at official functions and that it precede the National Anthem when both are played together.

  • The audience must stand at attention during its rendition, except when played as part of newsreels or documentaries.

  • Schools are advised to begin the day with community singing of the National Song as part of efforts to mark its 150th year and promote respect for national symbols.

When the National Song and National Anthem Jan Gana Man are played jointly, the Union Home Ministry has instructed that the six stanzas of the Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay-penned National Song Vande Mataram be performed first.

The first set of guidelines for singing the National Song was provided by the home ministry in an order dated January 28. It stipulated that six stanzas, each lasting three minutes and ten seconds, must be sung during official events like the president's arrival, the tricolour's unfurling, and governors' speeches.

"When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, the National Song will be sung or played first," the order read.

The assembly where the National Song is sung shall stand in attention, it said.

"Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention. However, when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the National Song is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the National Song," it said.

Related Content
Related Content

The work in school shall begin with the playing of the National Song.

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan with other BJP workers during the celebration of Vande Mataram's 150 years - IMAGO/ANI
Vande Mataram Row: How Tagore Gave Congress The Ideal Middle Path

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

The Centre is commemorating Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary.

The order states that on certain occasions, such as when the National Flag is unfurled, when the President arrives at a public or government function, or during cultural events or ceremonial functions other than parades, the official version of the National Song must be played along with mass singing.

"There should be an adequate public audition system so that the gathering in various enclosures can sing in unison with the choir; printed lyrics of the official version of the National Song may be circulated amongst the participants, wherever required)," it read.

The order said that on all occasions when the National Song is sung, the official version shall be recited, accompanied by mass singing.

"The National Song may be sung on occasions which, although not strictly ceremonial, are nevertheless invested with significance because of the presence of Ministers etc. The singing of the National Song on such occasions (with or without the accompaniment of instruments), accompanied by mass singing, is desirable," it said.

The order, all the same, said it is not possible to give an exhaustive list of occasions on which the singing (as distinct from playing) of the official version of the National Song can be permitted.

"But there is no objection to the singing of the National Song accompanied by mass singing so long as it is done with due respect as a salutation to the motherland and proper decorum is maintained," it said.

The order said that in all schools, the day's work may begin with community singing of the National Song.

"School authorities should make adequate provision in their programmes for popularising the singing of the National Song, National Anthem and promoting respect for the National Flag among students," it said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: De Kock Falls Post Fifty; SA 127/2 (13 Ovs)

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  2. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  3. Youth Congress Protests Centre’s Silence On Key Issues; Over 150 Detained In Delhi

  4. Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark

  5. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  5. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  2. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  3. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder

  4. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  5. Allu Arjun’s Team Denies 'Baseless' Claims Of '42 Rules' To Meet The Actor, Initiates Legal Action

  6. Rahul Bhat Interview On Kennedy │“Uday Shetty Was A Very Complex Character Which Took A Toll On Me”

  7. What Is Frank Ilett’s 'The United Strand' Haircut Challenge That’s Tracking Man Utd’s Inconsistency?

  8. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Family Entertainer