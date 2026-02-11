Centre Issues First Protocol for Singing ‘Vande Mataram’

The Union Home Ministry has directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram (3 minutes 10 seconds) be sung at official functions and that it precede the National Anthem when both are played together.
The audience must stand at attention during its rendition, except when played as part of newsreels or documentaries.
Schools are advised to begin the day with community singing of the National Song as part of efforts to mark its 150th year and promote respect for national symbols.
When the National Song and National Anthem Jan Gana Man are played jointly, the Union Home Ministry has instructed that the six stanzas of the Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay-penned National Song Vande Mataram be performed first.
The first set of guidelines for singing the National Song was provided by the home ministry in an order dated January 28. It stipulated that six stanzas, each lasting three minutes and ten seconds, must be sung during official events like the president's arrival, the tricolour's unfurling, and governors' speeches.
"When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, the National Song will be sung or played first," the order read.
The assembly where the National Song is sung shall stand in attention, it said.
"Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention. However, when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the National Song is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the National Song," it said.
The work in school shall begin with the playing of the National Song.
The Centre is commemorating Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary.
The order states that on certain occasions, such as when the National Flag is unfurled, when the President arrives at a public or government function, or during cultural events or ceremonial functions other than parades, the official version of the National Song must be played along with mass singing.
"There should be an adequate public audition system so that the gathering in various enclosures can sing in unison with the choir; printed lyrics of the official version of the National Song may be circulated amongst the participants, wherever required)," it read.
The order said that on all occasions when the National Song is sung, the official version shall be recited, accompanied by mass singing.
"The National Song may be sung on occasions which, although not strictly ceremonial, are nevertheless invested with significance because of the presence of Ministers etc. The singing of the National Song on such occasions (with or without the accompaniment of instruments), accompanied by mass singing, is desirable," it said.
The order, all the same, said it is not possible to give an exhaustive list of occasions on which the singing (as distinct from playing) of the official version of the National Song can be permitted.
"But there is no objection to the singing of the National Song accompanied by mass singing so long as it is done with due respect as a salutation to the motherland and proper decorum is maintained," it said.
The order said that in all schools, the day's work may begin with community singing of the National Song.
"School authorities should make adequate provision in their programmes for popularising the singing of the National Song, National Anthem and promoting respect for the National Flag among students," it said.