R-Day Special: Vande Mataram@150, Cultural Spectacle and Political Timing

West Bengal State tableaux during the 77th Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path, on January 26, 2026 in New Delhi, India. India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a massive display of its cultural range, economic progress, and defence strength. The display included missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems used during Op Sindoor. The theme of this year's Republic Day was 150 Years of Vande Mataram. India displayed its development journey, cultural diversity and military might at the parade. Photo: Hindustan Times

