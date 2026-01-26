India Marks 77th Republic Day With Grand Military Parade

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand military parade on Kartavya Path, highlighting missiles, armoured vehicles and indigenous weapon systems used in Operation Sindoor.
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended as chief guests; an EU military contingent participated for the first time.
The parade featured a new Battle Array Format with aerial elements, including Dhruv and Rudra helicopters, tanks, missile systems and the theme of 150 years of Vande Mataram.
On Monday, India commemorated its 77th Republic Day by showcasing its military prowess on the Kartavya Path. Missiles, recently raised troops, elite marching contingents, and numerous indigenous weapon systems employed during Operation Sindoor were all on display.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, were the main guests during the festivities.
150 years of 'Vande Mataram' was the main focus of the ceremony along the national capital's main avenue, Kartavya Path.
Shortly after she, Costa, and von der Leyen arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy, accompanied by the Indian president's security, the parade began with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute.
Among the attendees were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a number of other Union ministers, the nation's top military leaders, foreign ambassadors, and senior officials.
The procession, which had the theme "Vividata Mein Ekta," was hailed by almost 100 artists and included a spectacular display of musical instruments, showcasing the country's rich cultural variety and unity.
The parade then began with President Murmu taking the salute. The parade was led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer.
For the first time, the parade showcased a phased 'Battle Array Format' of the Indian Army that included an aerial component. It featured a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.
Providing aerial support was the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating shaping of the battlefield.
The combat elements then followed with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters.
The BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2 were two more mechanised columns.
The parade also included a European Union military force flying the colours of the group's naval operations, Aspides and Operations Atalanta, as well as military staff flags. For the first time, the EU took part in an event of this nature outside of Europe.
The Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS), Brahmos Supersonic cruise missiles, and Akash missile systems were the main armament weapons on display at the event.