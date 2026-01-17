Republic Day 2026: Traffic Curbs in Central Delhi On Jan 17, 19, 20 & 21

Traffic restrictions will remain in force between 10.15 am and 12.30 pm on all four days to ensure the smooth conduct of the rehearsals,

Updated on:
Traffic restrictions
Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Check Details On Road Diversions In Delhi, Noida
Summary
  • Central Delhi will face traffic curbs on January 17, 19, 20 and 21 from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm due to Republic Day parade rehearsals along Kartavya Path, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate and up to C-Hexagon.

  • Kartavya Path and key crossings at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and C-Hexagon will remain closed

  • Delhi Police have issued multiple alternate routes across north-south, east-west and inter-district corridors

Traffic movement will be restricted at several key crossings in Delhi on January 17, 19, 20 and 21 due to rehearsals for the Republic Day parade along Kartavya Path, police said on Friday.

According to an advisory, the rehearsals will be held from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, with the parade route extending up to the C-Hexagon. To ensure the uninterrupted movement of the parade, restrictions will be in place from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on all four days.

During this period, traffic crossings at Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and the C-Hexagon will remain closed.

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for general traffic, leading to diversions and likely congestion on adjoining stretches.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys, exercise patience and follow traffic rules and directions of personnel deployed on duty.

For north-south movement and vice versa, commuters may use the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the I.P. Flyover towards Rajghat. Another option includes Lajpat Rai Marg via Mathura Road and Bhairon Road towards the Ring Road.

Traffic can also proceed via Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, and Kautilya Marg towards Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

An alternative route is Prithvi Raj Road via Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg towards Mathura Road and the Ring Road.

Vehicles may also take the route from Barfkhana via Azad Market and Rani Jhansi Flyover towards Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Vande Mataram Marg, and Dhaula Kuan.

For east-west movement and vice versa, traffic may use Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithvi Raj Road, further via Safdarjung Road and Kamal Ataturk Marg towards Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg and Upper Ridge Road or Vande Mataram Marg.

Another option is Ring Road via ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara and Mall Road towards Azadpur. Traffic can also move via Ring Road, Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and Safdarjung Road, further via Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street and Shankar Road towards Vande Mataram Marg.

For movement between east Delhi and South-West Delhi, commuters may use Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg.

Those travelling from South Delhi towards Connaught Place and the Central Secretariat may use Mother Teresa Crescent via Park Street towards Mandir Marg or Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Another option is the Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg and Link Road towards Panchkuian Road.

Traffic may also move via Ring Road and Sardar Patel Marg towards 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout, further towards North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Motorists heading towards Vinay Marg or Shanti Path and proceeding towards New Delhi and beyond have been advised to use Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout towards Baba Kharak Singh Marg, or Park Street via Mandir Marg. PTI SGV MPL MPL

Tags

