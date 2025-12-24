Vinod Kumar Shukla’s Death An Irreparable Loss: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the demise of renowned Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has caused an irreparable loss to the literary world and offered heartfelt condolences to his family members and countless admirers.



At a government hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Shukla, the laureate of the Jnanpith Award, passed away on Tuesday night from age-related illnesses. He was eighty-eight.