Vinod Kumar Shukla’s Death An Irreparable Loss: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said the demise of Vinod Kumar Shukla has caused an “irreparable loss” to the literary world.
The renowned Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award laureate passed away at a government hospital in Raipur due to age-related ailments.
Murmu praised Shukla’s intuitive and powerful prose and poetry, noting the empathy and concern for society reflected in his writings.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the demise of renowned Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has caused an irreparable loss to the literary world and offered heartfelt condolences to his family members and countless admirers.
At a government hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Shukla, the laureate of the Jnanpith Award, passed away on Tuesday night from age-related illnesses. He was eighty-eight.
"The demise of Shukla, who enriched prose and poetry immensely through his intuitive and powerful compositions, has caused an irreparable loss to the literary world," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.
The sentiment of empathy and concern for the communities and individuals left behind and becoming despondent, imparts a special meaningfulness to his writing, she said.