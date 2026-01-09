Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

Egyptian wildcard Hajar Abdelkader lost 6-0, 6-0 in Nairobi, serving 20 double faults as the match went viral
Tournament organisers admitted she should not have been allowed to play and called it a selection error
The incident has sparked debate over fairness and quality control in professional wildcard entries
The organisers of a professional women’s tennis tournament in Nairobi, Kenya, have admitted their decision to grant a wildcard to Egyptian player Hajar Abdelkader was a mistake after her first-round match went viral for all the wrong reasons. In the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 event, the 21-year-old faced Germany’s Lorena Schaedel and was defeated 6–0, 6–0 in just 37 minutes, serving 20 double faults and winning only three points, two of them gifted by Schaedel’s errors.
The astonishing footage of Abdelkader’s performance has since spread across social platforms, with many viewers questioning how she was allowed to compete at a professional level given her struggles with even basic serve mechanics and court positioning.
Tennis Kenya, the event host, explained that Abdelkader received the wildcard after another player withdrew at short notice and she was the only applicant remaining for the spot. In a statement, the federation acknowledged that in hindsight the wildcard should not have been granted and described the situation as “extremely rare,” promising to tighten future selection processes. Officials emphasised their commitment to fairness and that this experience will inform more robust evaluation of entrants going forward.
Viral Match Sparks Debate Over Wildcard Choices
The match quickly drew widespread reaction from tennis fans and commentators, many calling into question the integrity of wildcard entries at professional events. Critics on social media noted Abdelkader’s lack of control on serve and tendency to struggle with basic rules and positioning, with some suggesting it appeared as though she had barely played competitive tennis before.
While wildcards are often used to help emerging talent or local players gain exposure, this incident highlighted the risks of granting entry without clear evidence of competitive readiness, especially as even lower-tier ITF events still carry ranking points and professional stakes. Check out some reactions from the social media users.
Organisers Promise Better Oversight After Backlash
In response to the viral reaction, Tennis Kenya and the ITF have reached out to both Abdelkader and Schaedel to offer support and ensure players are protected amid the intense online scrutiny. Officials stressed that the decision was made in good faith to maintain a balanced draw but conceded that it ultimately backfired as critics questioned whether professional standards were upheld.
The federation reassured fans and stakeholders that measures will be put in place to protect competitive integrity and prevent similar mismatches in the future, underscoring the importance of transparent and merit-based wildcard allocations.