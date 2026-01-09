Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

Organisers admit error after wildcard Hajar Abdelkader’s viral 6-0, 6-0 loss in Nairobi, sparking debate over fairness, standards, and professional tennis selection worldwide attention grows

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error
Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Egyptian wildcard Hajar Abdelkader lost 6-0, 6-0 in Nairobi, serving 20 double faults as the match went viral

  • Tournament organisers admitted she should not have been allowed to play and called it a selection error

  • The incident has sparked debate over fairness and quality control in professional wildcard entries

The organisers of a professional women’s tennis tournament in Nairobi, Kenya, have admitted their decision to grant a wildcard to Egyptian player Hajar Abdelkader was a mistake after her first-round match went viral for all the wrong reasons. In the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 event, the 21-year-old faced Germany’s Lorena Schaedel and was defeated 6–0, 6–0 in just 37 minutes, serving 20 double faults and winning only three points, two of them gifted by Schaedel’s errors.

The astonishing footage of Abdelkader’s performance has since spread across social platforms, with many viewers questioning how she was allowed to compete at a professional level given her struggles with even basic serve mechanics and court positioning.

Tennis Kenya, the event host, explained that Abdelkader received the wildcard after another player withdrew at short notice and she was the only applicant remaining for the spot. In a statement, the federation acknowledged that in hindsight the wildcard should not have been granted and described the situation as “extremely rare,” promising to tighten future selection processes. Officials emphasised their commitment to fairness and that this experience will inform more robust evaluation of entrants going forward.

Related Content
Related Content

Viral Match Sparks Debate Over Wildcard Choices

The match quickly drew widespread reaction from tennis fans and commentators, many calling into question the integrity of wildcard entries at professional events. Critics on social media noted Abdelkader’s lack of control on serve and tendency to struggle with basic rules and positioning, with some suggesting it appeared as though she had barely played competitive tennis before.

While wildcards are often used to help emerging talent or local players gain exposure, this incident highlighted the risks of granting entry without clear evidence of competitive readiness, especially as even lower-tier ITF events still carry ranking points and professional stakes. Check out some reactions from the social media users.

Organisers Promise Better Oversight After Backlash

In response to the viral reaction, Tennis Kenya and the ITF have reached out to both Abdelkader and Schaedel to offer support and ensure players are protected amid the intense online scrutiny. Officials stressed that the decision was made in good faith to maintain a balanced draw but conceded that it ultimately backfired as critics questioned whether professional standards were upheld.

The federation reassured fans and stakeholders that measures will be put in place to protect competitive integrity and prevent similar mismatches in the future, underscoring the importance of transparent and merit-based wildcard allocations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

  2. Women's Premier League 2026: Top 5 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For This Season

  3. WPL 2026: Meg Lanning Roasts Ex-DC Teammate Jemimah Rodrigues On Live Show - Video

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  2. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  3. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  4. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  5. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: India’s Top Pair Leading In Game 2 After Losing Opener

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

  5. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World