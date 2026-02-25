Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start With Haldi Ceremony; Inside Pics Go Viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda began their haldi ceremony celebrations.
Inside pictures showcased marigold décor and personalised floral touches.
The pre-wedding festivities have now moved into traditional rituals.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's haldi ceremony has moved into full swing, and fresh inside pictures reveal a celebration rooted in tradition yet styled with warmth and charm. Both actors shared glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities, offering fans carefully curated snapshots of the intimate setting.
Rashmika Mandanna showcased the lighter, whimsical side of the ceremony through her Instagram Stories. One frame featured an illustrated backdrop of two animated dogs driving into a golden sunset. The artwork, drenched in warm yellows and oranges, created a playful mood for the daytime ritual. A wicker basket filled with colourful sticks and a bright yellow umbrella completed the summery Haldi aesthetic.
In another glimpse, Rashmika revealed an elegant seating arrangement by a calm waterbody. Cane chairs surrounded a round table dressed in a yellow and white striped floral cloth. Wooden chargers, neatly folded yellow napkins and vivid floral centrepieces added sophistication without losing the haldi colour palette of marigold and soft blooms.
Vijay Deverakonda shares sacred ritual setup
Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda offered a look at the core ritual space. A circular outdoor area was enclosed with soft wooden panelling and carpeted with delicate pink rose petals. Two small wooden stools were placed at the centre for the ceremony, surrounded by baskets overflowing with yellow and orange marigolds.
The floral backdrop leaned into warm garden tones, creating a serene atmosphere. In a separate Story, Vijay posted close-ups of personalised floral placards. One read “Rushie”, Rashmika’s nickname, while the other carried his name. Nestled among lilies, roses and marigolds, the detail added a personal note to the traditional ceremony.
With golden marigolds, rose petals and customised elements shaping the setting, Rashmika and Vijay's haldi pictures out online capture a celebration that feels both personal and thoughtfully designed.
The wedding festivities are set to culminate later this week, with the ceremony expected to take place in the coming days.