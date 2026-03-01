Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Do Annadanam In Temples, Distribute Sweets Across The Country

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have set a new benchmark with a nationwide celebration initiative.
The newlyweds will now do 'Annadanam' in multiple temples across the country.
They have organised feasts at 16 iconic temples across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and others.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur on Thursday, February 26, 2026. They exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony, followed by wedding rituals according to Kodava customs to honour Mandanna's heritage. The newlyweds will now do 'Annadanam' in multiple temples across the country. Rashmika and Vijay will also distribute sweets to mark the Pan-India wedding celebration.
In a heartfelt joint statement, Rashmika and Vijay announced it on social media. "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food, the couple wrote, and added, "So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika (sic)."
Sweets will be distributed in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Pondicherry, among others.
Reportedly, a grand wedding reception will be held on March 4 in Hyderabad. Several prominent celebs from the Bollywood and South film industries are expected to attend the occasion.
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reuniting in the upcoming film, Ranabaali, scheduled for release later this year. The first look was unveiled after their wedding.