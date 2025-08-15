Independence Day 2025: India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail, Says PM Modi In Address From Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on the 79th Independence Day
‘Naya Bharat’, the theme for this year’s celebrations has been employed to mark the success of Operation Sindoor
The view cutter at Janpath showcased the Operation Sindoor logo while the floral decorations also followed the same theme
Kicking off the address with a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi commenced his speech by extending his greetings for Independence Day. “This festival of Independence is a moment of pride and full of joy,” he said.
PM Modi, while speaking about Operation Sindoor, said, “I salute our brave soldiers who punished masters of terror beyond their imagination. After April 22 (Pahalgam attack), we gave armed forces free hand to respond to terrorists. Pakistan has lost its sleep after Operation Sindoor,” he said.
The view cutter at Janpath showcased the Operation Sindoor logo while the floral decorations also followed the same theme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking about the Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor, said that India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail from Pakistan, PTI reported. He further warned that “blood and water cannot flow together” referring to the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam attack.
Modi went on to praise India’s self-reliance stating that “Had we not been self-reliant, would India have been able to carry out Operation Sindoor so successfully”.
“Being dependent on other countries' recipe for disaster, we must be self-reliant to safeguard our interests,” he added. Modi gave the example of how it was a challenge to ensure food for everyone post-independence, but our farmers made us self-sufficient.
He also paid tribute to the Jana Sangh Founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee saying that “he was the first one to sacrifice his life for the country's constitution.”
Modi further took cognisance of the recent natural calamities, including landslides and cloudbursts in the country. “Nature is putting us all to the test… In recent days, we have witnessed a series of devastating events, landslides, cloudbursts and numerous other calamities. Our heartfelt condolences and solidarity are with those who have been affected,” the PM said.
Taking the narrative of self-reliance forward, he claimed to make India self-reliant in energy. He claimed that India is on track to launch its own deep water mission soon. The Prime Minister further spoke about the SpaceX-NASA-ISRO mission and applauded astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. He said that now India is self-reliant in the space sector as well.
“We are working towards being self-reliant in space sector. We are making efforts in building our own space station… 300 startups are working only in the space sector now,” Modi said, The Indian Express reported.
While the world worries about global warming, India has achieved its ambitious climate target of having 50 per cent of its cumulative installed electricity capacity from non-fossil-based sources five years ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "Look at the capability and determination of my fellow citizens that the goal we had set for 2030, we achieved in 2025 itself, five years ahead of schedule... We are just as sensitive towards the world as we are responsible towards nature."
Furthering the cause of Made in India in the semi-conductor sector, Modi said that "By the end of this year, made in India, made by the people of India, made in India chips will come to the market.” He added that six semiconductor units are already on ground and four new units have been given green signal.
“Solar panel, raw materials for electric vehicles, everything can be made in India. With full confidence on youth, we had demanded our own Covid vaccine, CoWin portal, and we had all of these. We need to stick to that spirit in being self-reliant in every sector,” Modi said.
As Modi explained the importance of ‘swadeshi’ products, ‘Daam kum, par kaam zyada’ he said as he explained that our products should be cheap in price, but should be high in quality.
“Viksit Bharat ka aadhar bhi hai Aatmanirbhar Bharat… If someone becomes too dependent on others, the very question of freedom starts to fade… Aatmanirbhar is not limited merely to imports, exports, rupees, pounds, or dollars. Its meaning is far broader. Aatmanirbhar is directly connected to our strength,” he said, The Indian Express reported.
Modi said that India is rapidly working on 10 new nuclear reactors and has pledged to increase its nuclear energy capacity tenfold. "Work is progressing rapidly on 10 new nuclear reactors and, by 2047, we have pledged to increase our nuclear energy capacity tenfold... We are bringing major reforms in the nuclear energy sector," he said.
Speaking about the success of women’s self help groups, Modi said that the SHGs are "doing wonders" and underscored that they have moved from the margins to becoming a driving force in entrepreneurship and exports.
Modi also announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. Under the scheme, those getting their first job in the private sector will get Rs 15,000 from the government. It is expected to provide jobs to about 3.5 crore youth, he said.
In an apparent reference to the tariff imposed by the United States, Modi said that India will not compromise on the interest of farmers, and will not accept any detrimental policies. “Farmers, livestock keepers, and fishermen are our top priorities. Any policy that threatens their interests, Modi is standing like a wall against it. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers,” he said.
He declared that the new reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be unveiled by Diwali, which will provide 'substantial' tax relief to common man and benefit small and medium enterprises. "We have discussed with states and we will usher in next generation GST reforms by Diwali, which will be a Diwali gift for citizens. Tax on items of common man will be reduced substantially. Our MSMEs will benefit hugely. Daily use items will become cheaper, which will also strengthen our economy," Modi said.
Modi also mentioned the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in his speech stating, “I salute the dedication of RSS volunteers in serving the nation over the past 100 years.”
He also touched upon the issue of alleged illegal migrants in the country. India will not allow infiltrators to grab land of tribals, Modi said. “Govt to set up a high-powered demographic mission to deal with the challenge of demographic change due to infiltration,” he added.
Modi mentioned how the erstwhile “red corridors” of Naxalism have now become green corridors of development. “Regions earlier known for naxalism are now producing world-class athletes,” he added.
The Prime Minister declared that India will launch Mission Sudarshan Chakra to create a powerful weapon system to thwart any attempt by enemies to attack us.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said obesity is emerging as a major challenge for the country and that everyone must contribute to the fight against it. "While talking about fitness, I want to express a concern. Every family in the country should be concerned that obesity is becoming a major challenge for our country. We must protect ourselves from obesity," he said.
PM Modi delivered a 103-minute Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the longest by any prime minister in India's history. Modi broke his own 98-minute record from the 78th Independence Day last year.