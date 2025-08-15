Independence Day 2025: India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail, Says PM Modi In Address From Red Fort

He declared that the new reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be unveiled by Diwali, which will provide 'substantial' tax relief to common man and benefit small and medium enterprises. "We have discussed with states and we will usher in next generation GST reforms by Diwali, which will be a Diwali gift for citizens. Tax on items of common man will be reduced substantially. Our MSMEs will benefit hugely. Daily use items will become cheaper, which will also strengthen our economy," Modi said.

