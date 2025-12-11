Myanmar Military Airstrike on Hospital Kills Dozens in Rakhine State

Rescue teams said the death toll is likely to rise as more injured people are brought in and additional victims are recovered from the rubble. Dozens remain in critical condition.

Many of the victims were patients who were being treated when the strike occurred. (representational photo) | Photo: AP
1. A Myanmar military airstrike hit a hospital in Rakhine State’s Mrauk-U township, killing at least 30 people and injuring many more.

2. The Arakan Army and aid workers said the hospital was directly struck, causing major destruction and leaving patients and staff among the victims.

3. The junta has not commented on the incident, which comes amid escalating conflict and worsening civilian casualties across Myanmar.

A military airstrike on a hospital in Myanmar’s Rakhine State has killed at least 30 people and wounded many more, according to local aid workers, witnesses and the Arakan Army rebel group. The attack took place late on Wednesday in Mrauk-U township, an area that has seen intense clashes between the military junta and ethnic armed forces.

The Arakan Army said a military aircraft dropped bombs that hit the Mrauk-U General Hospital directly, destroying major sections of the building. Aid workers who reached the site reported severe destruction, with hospital wards flattened and bodies lying in and around the damaged facility. Many of the victims were patients who were being treated when the strike occurred.

The military authorities have not issued any statement on the strike. The incident has added to growing concerns over civilian safety as conflict across Myanmar intensifies. The country remains in the grip of a deepening civil war, with violence escalating across multiple regions and no sign of political resolution.

