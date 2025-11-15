Manipur Police Warn Public Against Sharing Video Of Myanmar Militants

Manipur Police warn residents not to share a viral video showing alleged militants in Myanmar.
Authorities say the clip may cause unnecessary fear and could attract legal action.
Security forces across the state remain on high alert to maintain peace and public safety.
Manipur Police has warned residents against circulating social-media content that could escalate tension, saying such posts may lead to legal consequences.
According to PTI, the advisory was issued on Friday night after a video showing “armed militants in Myanmar” began circulating online. Police said the clip had no bearing on the situation within the state and urged people to refrain from sharing it.
“A video depicting armed militants in Myanmar is circulating on social media… the public is advised not to circulate such content, as it can generate unnecessary fear and panic. Such act will invite legal action,” the statement said.
(With inputs from PTI)