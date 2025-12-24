Eminent Hindi Writer Vinod Kumar Shukla's Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours In Raipur

Vinod Kumar Shukla, born in Rajnandgaon in 1937, was widely regarded as one of the most original voices in contemporary Hindi literature. He authored over 20 books, including acclaimed novels such as Naukar Ki Kameez (adapted into a acclaimed film by Mani Kaul), Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi (which won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999), and poetry collections like Lagbhag Jai Hind and Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega. Known for his minimalist style, gentle humour, deep humanism, and profound philosophical undertones, Shukla received the Padma Shri in 2022 for his contribution to literature.