Eminent Hindi Writer Vinod Kumar Shukla's Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours In Raipur

Chhattisgarh bids farewell to Sahitya Akademi and Padma Shri awardee; CM Vishnu Deo Sai leads tributes to literary giant known for his poetic prose and quiet dignity

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vinod Kumar Shukla jnanpith 2025
Vinod Kumar Shukla | Photo: ANI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Full ceremonial funeral in Raipur with guard of honour, police salute and floral tributes led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

  • Sahitya Akademi and Padma Shri awardee, authored iconic works like Naukar Ki Kameez and Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi.

  • PM Modi and literary figures pay glowing tributes to the 86-year-old writer known for poetic prose and humanism.

The last rites of renowned Hindi litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla were performed with full state honours in Raipur on December 24, 2025. The cremation took place at the Mahant Ghasidas Smriti Shantidham crematorium amid a large gathering of writers, intellectuals, political leaders, students and admirers who came to pay their final respects to the 86-year-old author.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the state delegation, placing a wreath on behalf of the government and describing Shukla as “the conscience of modern Hindi literature.” The state administration accorded full ceremonial honours, including a guard of honour by the Chhattisgarh Police, drummers, and a floral tribute from senior officials. A one-minute silence was observed in the state secretariat and all government offices across Chhattisgarh as a mark of respect.

Vinod Kumar Shukla, born in Rajnandgaon in 1937, was widely regarded as one of the most original voices in contemporary Hindi literature. He authored over 20 books, including acclaimed novels such as Naukar Ki Kameez (adapted into a acclaimed film by Mani Kaul), Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi (which won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999), and poetry collections like Lagbhag Jai Hind and Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega. Known for his minimalist style, gentle humour, deep humanism, and profound philosophical undertones, Shukla received the Padma Shri in 2022 for his contribution to literature.

Related Content
Related Content

Tributes poured in from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, called him “a rare literary genius who captured the beauty of ordinary lives with extraordinary sensitivity.” Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kaushik described Shukla’s passing as “an irreplaceable loss to Hindi sahitya.”

Shukla is survived by his wife, two sons and several grandchildren. He had been ailing for the past few months and passed away peacefully at his residence in Raipur on December 23, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War