Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Which Round 2 Matches Will Be Telecast By Star Sports On December 26

A total of 16 matches will be played in Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Find out which of the matches will be broadcast by Star Sports on December 26

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2
Star Sports will live telecast only two matches of Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 26. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place on December 26

  • 2 out of the 16 matches of Round 2 will be telecast by Star Sports on TV and online

  • Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashed tons in Round 1 of the tournament

India's premier List-A cricket tournament kicked off with a bang on December 24 as batters churned out runs for fun and old records tumbled as new ones were made.

A total of 32 teams participated in Round 1, with 16 matches played across India. Unfortunately, due to logistical constraints, the majority of the matches were not broadcast, including those of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a total of 16 teams will showcase their talents all over India. In this, a limited number of matches will be broadcast by Star Sports, which is the official broadcasting partner of the BCCI for all domestic matches.

The Round 2 matches that will be broadcast by Star Sports are:

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan - Star Sports Khel and Jio Hotstar

Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir - Jio Hotstar

RO-KO Stole Limelight In Round 1

Round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy was a record-breaking affair, where the highest successful chases were being achieved, and batters were making centuries at record pace for fun. However, what hogged the limelight among all the frenzy was the centuries by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out all the records and updates of Round 1 of the tournament here.

While Rohit Sharma smashed a majestic 155 for Mumbai against Sikkim, Virat also played a vital role in Delhi's successful chase with a masterclass 131, which got all the excited and worked up at the same time as they could not watch the broadcast of the tons of their heroes.

