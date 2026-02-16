Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United, FA Cup Fourth Round: Premier League Club Wins On Penalties
Leeds United needed penalty kicks to win at second-tier Birmingham City after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra time in their FA Cup 2025-26, fourth-round match on Sunday (February 15, 2026). German forward Lukas Nmecha put Leeds ahead early in the second half after being set up by Noah Okafor, but Patrick Roberts equalized in the 89th minute with a powerful shot. In the shootout, Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri denied Tommy Doyle before Roberts blazed over, leaving Sean Longstaff to score and send Daniel Farke's side through 4-2.
