Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United, FA Cup Fourth Round: Premier League Club Wins On Penalties

Leeds United needed penalty kicks to win at second-tier Birmingham City after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra time in their FA Cup 2025-26, fourth-round match on Sunday (February 15, 2026). German forward Lukas Nmecha put Leeds ahead early in the second half after being set up by Noah Okafor, but Patrick Roberts equalized in the 89th minute with a powerful shot. In the shootout, Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri denied Tommy Doyle before Roberts blazed over, leaving Sean Longstaff to score and send Daniel Farke's side through 4-2.

FA Cup: Birmingham City vs Leeds United
Leeds United players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out at the end of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match between Leeds United and Bimingham City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
1/6
FA Cup: Leeds United vs Birmingham City
Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri saves the penalty of Birmingham City's Tommy Doyle, not pictured, during the penalty shoot out at the end of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match between Leeds United and Bimingham City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
2/6
FA Cup 2025-26: Birmingham City vs Leeds United
Birmingham City's Patrick Roberts, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
3/6
FA Cup 2025-26: Leeds United vs Birmingham City
Birmingham City's Ibrahim Osman (rear) shots wide of the goal during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
4/6
FA Cup Soccer: Birmingham City vs Leeds United
Leeds United's Lukas Nmecha, left, celebrates with Ao Tanaka, second left, after scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
5/6
FA Cup Soccer: Leeds United vs Birmingham City
Leeds United's Ao Tanaka, left, and Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
6/6
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Birmingham City vs Leeds United
Leeds United's Ao Tanaka, left, and Birmingham City's Tommy Doyle battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
