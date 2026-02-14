Hull City 4-0 Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-26: Pedro Neto’s Stunning Hat-Trick Fires Blues Into Round 5
Pedro Neto scored his career's first hat-trick to cruise Chelsea into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a dominating 4-0 win over Hull City. Nero started the onslaught with an opener in the 40th minute, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. He then doubled it just after half-time with a tearing cross. Further, Liam Delap joined Nero too, guiding a perfect pass into the goal but there was still time for Neto to clinch his hat-trick. Blues have now won the joint most games (8 out of 11), which is the most by a side in Europe's top-five leagues in all competitions, ever since Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca as manager
