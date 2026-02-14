Hull City 4-0 Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-26: Pedro Neto’s Stunning Hat-Trick Fires Blues Into Round 5

Pedro Neto scored his career's first hat-trick to cruise Chelsea into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a dominating 4-0 win over Hull City. Nero started the onslaught with an opener in the 40th minute, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. He then doubled it just after half-time with a tearing cross. Further, Liam Delap joined Nero too, guiding a perfect pass into the goal but there was still time for Neto to clinch his hat-trick. Blues have now won the joint most games (8 out of 11), which is the most by a side in Europe's top-five leagues in all competitions, ever since Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca as manager

Chelsea players thnak the fans after the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup: Hull City vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Pedro Netowalks off the pitch after the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup 2025-26: Chelsea vs Hull City
Hull City's goalkeeper Dillon Phillips clears the ball in front of Chelsea's Liam Delap during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup 2025-26: Hull City vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Liam Delap passes the ball in front of Hull City's goalkeeper Dillon Phillips during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Soccer: Chelsea vs Hull City
Hull City's Regan Slater guards Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Soccer: Hull City vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, left, and Hull City's Cody Drameh battle for the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Chelsea vs Hull City
Hull City's Lewis Koumas, left,and Chelsea's Jesse Derry battle for a head ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Hull City vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Estevao reacts after scoring during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Fourth Round Soccer Match: Chelsea vs Hull City
Chelsea's Pedro Neto shoots during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Fourth Round Soccer Match: Hull City vs Chelsea
Hull City's John Egan holds Chelsea's Liam Delap during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
