Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma's 37th List A Ton Powers Mumbai To 8-Wicket Win Over Sikkim
Former India captain Rohit Sharma hit his 37th List A hundred, a 155 off 94 balls, upon Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback as Mumbai defeated Sikkim by eight wickets in their opening Group C match in Jaipur on Wednesday (December 24). Rohit smashed his fastest List A ton (off 62 balls) and equalled David Warner's record of most 150-plus scores in the format: nine. His knock helped Mumbai chase down a 237-run target in 30.3 overs, with Musheer Khan (27 not out) and brother Sarfaraz (eight not out) there at the crease at the end.
