Ravi Shastri Next England Coach? Monty Panesar Backs Him As Perfect Fit After ENG’s Ashes Rout

England’s Ashes defeat has cast doubt on Brendon McCullum’s future, with Monty Panesar backing Ravi Shastri as a potential replacement and calls for a fresh approach growing

Outlook Sports Desk
Ravi Shastri Next England Coach? Monty Panesar Backs Him As Perfect Fit After ENG’s Ashes Rout
Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri. Photo: X | Ravi Shastri
  • England’s heavy Ashes defeat in Australia has intensified questions over head coach Brendon McCullum’s future

  • Former England spinner Monty Panesar suggested former India coach Ravi Shastri as a potential replacement

  • Despite criticism, McCullum wants to continue as coach, but Panesar’s comments highlight the debate over whether England needs a fresh approach

England’s heavy Ashes defeat in Australia has put head coach Brendon McCullum’s future in doubt, with the Ben Stokes-led side losing the series in just 11 days. Former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested a bold alternative: former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Speaking to journalist Ravish Bisht on his YouTube channel, Panesar stressed that England need a coach who truly understands how to win in Australian conditions.

"You have to think: who exactly knows how to beat Australia? How do you take advantage of Australia’s weaknesses, mentally, physically, and tactically? I think Ravi Shastri should become England’s next head coach," Panesar said.

Panesar pointed to Shastri’s remarkable record with India, who secured historic victories Down Under. India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018/19 for the first time and repeated the feat in 2020/21, overcoming challenges like the infamous 36 all-out in Adelaide and a squad decimated by injuries.

McCullum, appointed in 2022 after England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat, initially revived the team alongside Stokes, winning 10 of his first 11 Tests. But England’s form has since dipped, with 16 losses in 33 matches and no series wins in key five-match contests against Australia or India.

Despite mounting debate over his role, McCullum has expressed a desire to continue as head coach, though he acknowledged that his fate may no longer be entirely in his hands. He remains contracted with the ECB until the 2027 ODI World Cup, which also includes the next home Ashes series.

Panesar’s comments have added a new angle to the discussion, raising the possibility that England could benefit from a fresh perspective, with Shastri emerging as a strong candidate.

Tags

