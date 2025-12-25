Return of Bangladesh’s Crown Prince

As of now the BNP is best placed to win the February elections. This is why it is keen to ensure that in no circumstance are the polls postponed. With the Awami League banned from political activity the BNP’s fight will be mainly with the Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic outfits. Though the Jamaat was once in coalition with the BNP, its ambitions have since grown and would like to be in a position to form the government. But for that it needs a little more time, so the Jamaat wants to push back national elections for a few months. The BNP is best prepared and wants to make sure that the polls are held on time. There was enormous pressure from the BNP on the Muhammad Yunus led interim government to announce the elections.