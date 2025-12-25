Return of Bangladesh’s Crown Prince

Tarique Zia’s return will mean a surge in popularity for the BNP

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tarique Rahman return Bangladesh BNP elections Bangladesh Bangladesh politics elections
Rahman was arrested on corruption charges during the military-backed caretaker government that took power in January 2007. Photo: X/@trahmanbnp
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • After 17 years in self-imposed exile, Tarique Rahman is set to return on Christmas

  • India wants to deal with a democratically elected government in Dhaka

  • The BNP is hoping for elections to be held as scheduled

After 17 years in self-imposed exile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is set to return home on Christmas morning, a homecoming that has electrified party cadres but also revived long-standing anxieties over political violence that has wracked the country in recent months.

The BNP is planning a huge welcome for Tarique, the heir apparent and leader-in- waiting. The party is expecting some 50 lakh people to line the streets as he is driven from the airport for a public meeting, after which he will go to the hospital to see his mother, former prime minister Begun Khaleda Zia who is seriously ill and in hospital. For the BNP it will also be a show of strength.

null - -
Bangladesh To Support Family Of Hindu Worker Lynched On Blasphemy Charges: Govt Adviser

BY Outlook News Desk

Rahman was arrested on corruption charges during the military-backed caretaker government that took power in January 2007. After being freed some 18 months later, on September 3, 2008, he left for London with his family and did not return all through Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, fearing arrest and imprisonment. After the former prime minister was overthrown and the new interim dispensation took office, all cases against him, his mother and leaders of the opposition were dismissed. Hopes that Rahman would return home soon afterwards were delayed on fears of security. After all, his father President Ziaur Rahman was brutally assassinated in a military coup and the political culture of volatility and bloodshed had long plagued the country.

Related Content
Related Content

Following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, there was the fear that Rahman’s homecoming would be further deferred. But with elections slated for February, Rahman has decided to take the risk. Hadi’s death sparked a fresh round of protests and unrest in a country that is deeply divided.

“The return of Tarique Rahman after over 17 years is a milestone event. It will not only be a major boost for the BNP, but it will also be an important marker for democratic restoration,’’ says Shafqat Munir, Senior Fellow Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).

Unrest In Bangladesh Evokes Safety Concerns Among Kashmiri Students - AP
Unrest In Bangladesh Evokes Safety Concerns Among Kashmiri Students

BY Ishfaq Naseem

“A recent poll conducted by the Daily Prothom Alo suggests that BNP is poised for a comfortable majority in the next election. Rahman is introducing a lot of new ideas which the party plans to implement if they are elected,’’ adds Munir.

As of now the BNP is best placed to win the February elections. This is why it is keen to ensure that in no circumstance are the polls postponed. With the Awami League banned from political activity the BNP’s fight will be mainly with the Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic outfits. Though the Jamaat was once in coalition with the BNP, its ambitions have since grown and would like to be in a position to form the government. But for that it needs a little more time, so the Jamaat wants to push back national elections for a few months. The BNP is best prepared and wants to make sure that the polls are held on time. There was enormous pressure from the BNP on the Muhammad Yunus led interim government to announce the elections.

Many believed that the recent spate of violence following the student protest leader’s death was an attempt by Jamaat to push back the poll dates.

"Tarique Zia’s return will mean a huge surge in popularity for the BNP. This will not go down well with those who are in power now, namely the Islamist parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami, with Mohd Yunus as their spokesperson. Today there is complete volatility and anarchy in Bangladesh, due to infighting,’" says Veena Sikri, a former Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka. "India has strongly supported inclusive elections, with the Awami League, the Jatiya party and others on the ballot. This is the only way that will bring stability and acceptability by all. Otherwise the present violence and instability will continue,’’ she adds.

However it is also a fact that Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League often went ahead with elections, despite the boycott from the opposition about holding polls without a caretaker government in place. The BNP had refused to participate in elections that did not give them a fair chance. The difference now is that the Awami League is not allowed to participate in the parliamentary process rather than a boycott by the party.

Protest In Bangladesh - Ravi Choudhary
Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

BY Fozia Yasin

New Delhi is hoping for elections to be held per schedule and realises that despite its hopes that the Awami League can also participate, the party will have to sit this one out. For India the best bet at the moment is a BNP win.

Despite its tango with the Jamaat at one time, the BNP has experience of governance and is not a religious formation. New Delhi’s relations with Yunus have not been the best with relations taking a massive dip following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. India wants to deal with a democratically elected government in Dhaka. However much will depend on how things pan out between now and election-day.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War