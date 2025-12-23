Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

“Protesters alleged that Hindus are being regularly targeted in Bangladesh and said the recent murder was not an isolated incident. They called for international pressure to be mounted on the Bangladeshi authorities. Through this protest, we want to raise our voice for Hindus in Bangladesh and send a message to the international community that we stand with them. Until a single Hindu continues to be harmed there, we will not stop,” said Surinder Gupta, General Secretary of the VHP’s Delhi unit.