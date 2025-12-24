Maharashtra Cold Wave Update: Temperatures Plunge as Winter Tightens Grip

• Pune: Shivers at 6.9°C (season’s lowest); temps likely to rise to 12-13°C by Dec 24-25.
• Mumbai: Minimum temperature around 23°C; cool nights expected to continue.
• Vidarbha/Nashik: Single-digit temperatures recorded; cold winds from the north impacting the region.
• Yellow alert previously issued for cold wave in isolated pockets of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra.
• Gradual rise in temperatures expected from December 24 onwards as the cold spell weakens.
A biting cold wave has swept across parts of Maharashtra, bringing a sharp dip in mercury levels, particularly in Pune, Nashik, and the Vidarbha region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes this drop to cold northerly winds penetrating central India. While Mumbai is seeing milder winter conditions with pleasant nights, interior Maharashtra is shivering under single-digit temperatures. However, relief is on the horizon as meteorologists predict a gradual rise in temperatures starting today, December 24, 2025, breaking the intense cold spell.
Pune and Mumbai Weather Update
The temperature contrast between the coastal city and the hinterland is stark.
Pune: The city recorded its coldest morning of the season recently at 6.9°C. However, the IMD forecasts a recovery, with minimum temperatures expected to rise to 12°C today and 13°C by Christmas (Dec 25). Daytime highs will remain warm around 31°C.
Mumbai: The financial capital is experiencing a mild winter. The minimum temperature is hovering around 23°C, while daytime highs are approximately 28°C. The sky remains sunny to partly cloudy, offering comfortable weather for residents.
Regional Weather Alerts
Severe cold wave conditions have gripped northern and eastern Maharashtra, particularly in Nashik and Vidarbha, where temperatures have plummeted to single digits—some areas dropping below 8°C due to icy winds from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Although a Yellow Alert was previously issued for isolated pockets in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the intensity of the cold spell is expected to wane starting December 24, with minimum temperatures predicted to rise by 2-3°C across the state.
Forecast for the Week
The intensity of the cold wave is set to reduce over the next few days.
Temperature Rise: From December 24, minimum temperatures across Maharashtra are expected to rise by 2-3°C, bringing relief from the biting cold.
Weather Pattern: A Western Disturbance approaching the Himalayas is likely to alter wind patterns, displacing the cold northerly winds and leading to warmer nights by the weekend.