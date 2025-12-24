Maharashtra Cold Wave Update: Temperatures Plunge as Winter Tightens Grip

Regional Weather Alerts

Severe cold wave conditions have gripped northern and eastern Maharashtra, particularly in Nashik and Vidarbha, where temperatures have plummeted to single digits—some areas dropping below 8°C due to icy winds from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Although a Yellow Alert was previously issued for isolated pockets in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the intensity of the cold spell is expected to wane starting December 24, with minimum temperatures predicted to rise by 2-3°C across the state.