Video | What Is Self-Respect Marriage? How Does It Challenge Caste And Patriarchy?

In this video, Outlook travelled to Periyar Thidal in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to understand why and how self-Respect Marriages are still relevant in India. Why are self-respect marriages popular among younger generations? Reporter Priyanka Tupe met with some couples who have chosen self-respect marriages in their lives, and they share their journey. As part of Outlook’s Dravida issue, we have also written a long-form story on self-respect marriage and its social relevance.