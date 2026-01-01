Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Women who resisted and broke the mould  

Jemimah Rodrigues: A fighter on and off the field

Battling the odds, Jemimah Rodrigues stepped to bat when India had lost its first two batters early during the semi-final match with Australia. The diminutive Mumbai batter stood tall against the Aussies, holding her ground from the second over till the very end. She faced 134 balls and helmed India to victory. That day, India successfully chased the highest total in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup. An exhausted Rodrigues couldn’t stop her tears after the match, and openly talked about her mental health issues. She shared the anxiety she had overcome over the last few months. It wasn’t just the uncertainty of cementing her place in the eleven for the World Cup that was weighing on her mind, what took a toll were the trolls attacking her on social media.