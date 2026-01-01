Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Women who resisted and broke the mould  

From women cricketers who wowed the world, to sports icons who fought patriarchy and notions these were the newsmakers who inspired millions of Indians in 2025

Priyanka Tupe
Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Year-Ender: Top Sports Quotes - Who Said What In 2025
Jemimah Rodrigues, centre, reacts after helping India win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World Champ Jemimah Rodrigues spoke about her mental health

  • Smriti Mandhana dispelled the notion of the centrality of marriage

  • India’s disabled women cricketers scripted history

Queens of the pitch: Indian women win ODI world cup

On the midnight of November 2, at Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium, the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur made history by winning their first Women's World Cup. The nation exploded in joy and celebration. Social media was teeming with stories, statuses and endless love for the women cricketers. This historic moment and the journey behind it sparked joy, hope and inspiration to millions. The win highlighted clearly and boldly: Cricket is no longer just a gentleman’s game.  The historic World cup win inspired ordinary Indians.   Inspired by Team India’s victory, T. Anuja, for instance, returned to competitive sport after five years, participating in the Mumbai walkathon on November 9. Once forced to abandon athletics due to financial hardship, she has now resumed running practice.

null - null
Year-Ender 2025: Moments Captured In Time, Through The Outlook Lens

BY Photo Webdesk

Sight no bar: India wins women blind cricket world championship

India’s blind women’s cricket team scripted history by lifting the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind on November 23, 2025, in Colombo, by defeating Nepal in the final. Led by Deepika TC, the team remained unbeaten through the tournament. The win marks a defining moment for physically challenged women cricketers, who braved daunting odds to emerge triumphant. The victory highlights the resilience of blind women athletes and calls for stronger institutional support, funding, and visibility for para-sports in India.

Related Content
Related Content
Jemimah Rodrigues, centre, reacts after helping India win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai. - AP
Year-Ender: Top Sports Quotes - Who Said What In 2025

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jemimah Rodrigues: A fighter on and off the field

Battling the odds, Jemimah Rodrigues stepped to bat when India had lost its first two batters early during the semi-final match with Australia. The diminutive Mumbai batter stood tall against the Aussies, holding her ground from the second over till the very end. She faced 134 balls and helmed India to victory. That day, India successfully chased the highest total in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup. An exhausted Rodrigues couldn’t stop her tears after the match, and openly talked about her mental health issues. She shared the anxiety she had overcome over the last few months. It wasn’t just the uncertainty of cementing her place in the eleven for the World Cup that was weighing on her mind, what took a toll were the trolls attacking her on social media.

Defeating the demons in her mind and social media trolls, Jemimah emerged as an inspiration  both on and off the field.

Smriti Mandhana: Champ who challenged centrality of marriage

Indian cricket star and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was busy with pre wedding ceremonies in her hometown Sangli right after winning the World Cup. Her teammates and family were set to celebrate the new innings in her personal life. Palash Muchhal, Smriti’s former partner, had even proposed to her at Wankhede Stadium. However their wedding plans soon unraveled. Just hours before the ceremony, Smriti’s father was hospitalised with a heart condition, forcing the wedding to be postponed indefinitely. In the weeks that followed, unconfirmed reports surfaced alleging infidelity on Muchhal’s part. Later Smriti issued a short statement formally calling off the wedding.

With this Smriti showed that it’s never too late to make right decisions in life and speaking up is important. In society dominated by caste patriarchy, challenging the centrality of marriage is complex and often comes with a heavy price.  

Vinesh Phogat: Grappling with the odds

Vinesh Phogat’s journey over the past few years has been anything but linear. After the heartbreak of the 2024 Paris Olympics where her campaign ended in controversy and crushing disappointment, she remained at the centre of the wrestlers’ protest against former WFI chief and the BJP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Phogat spoke relentlessly on sexual harassment in Indian sport. Soon after, she surprised many by entering electoral politics, winning the Julana seat in Haryana as a Congress MLA. This year, Phogat stepped into another significant phase: of motherhood. Defying expectations once again, Vinesh has now announced she plans to return to the mat and aim for the 2028 Olympics. With this Phogat ha declared that for her, the personal and political battles are far from over.

A young legislator and new mother, who defied society and wants to start her sports career again is an inspiring figure for thousands of women.

Avalkoppam: Standing as one against sexual violence

As the year was coming to an end, the Kerala sexual violence case verdict by a Kochi trial court sent shockwaves across the nation. Six accused were convicted for the crime but the alleged conspirator, renowned actor Deelip, got a clean chit.  It sparked widespread outrage and triggered feminist solidarity. The #Avalkoppam (We stand with her) movement brought together voices from across society. Leading actors such as Manju Warrier, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal and many stood openly with the survivor, breaking a long-standing culture of silence in the film industry. What made the moment significant was how the support extended far beyond celebrities - students, women’s groups and citizens echoed the same message online and on the streets. Avalkoppam showed how women are enraged with gender-based violence inflicted upon them but they are not ready to give up.

The resistance of Women in Cinema Collective, led to the formation of Hema Committee to investigate the sexual harassment at workplace in Malayalam film industry. Though a lot of structural changes and justice to survivors are yet to be seen, the collective contributed to significant change in terms of legal frameworks put in place.   

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Name Provisional 2026 T20 World Cup Squad - Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

  2. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  4. MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26: Keshav Maharaj's Side Register Bumper Win Over Reigning Champions

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Maoist Arms Cache Recovered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

  4. Belonging Without Shelter: What Karbi Anglong And Anjel Chakma’s Death Reveal About The Northeast

  5. Day In Pics: December 31, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Putin Says Russia Confident Of Victory In Ukraine War In New Year Address

  2. Khaleda Zia Laid To Rest With State Honours As Thousands Gather In Dhaka

  3. Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Jolts Japan On New Year’s Eve; Authorities Assess Damage

  4. Handing Over Letter From PM Modi, Jaishankar Meets Tarique Rahman, Highlights ‘Partnership’

  5. Putin Orders Expansion Of Ukraine Buffer Zone In 2026, Says Russian General

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller