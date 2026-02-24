India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs

India playing first ODI match since World Cup triumph
Australia skipper Alyssa Healy to retire from ODIs after this series
India win toss, elect to bat first at The Gabba
An in-form India meet Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground ('The Gabba') on Tuesday (February 24, 2026) in the first women's one-day international of their three-match series. Watch the IND-W vs AUS-W cricket match live.
After securing a brilliant T20I series victory Down Under, the Women In Blue look to continue in the same vein in the 50-over leg. Today's opening game is India's first ODI outing since their unprecedented World Cup triumph, and also marks a reprise of the epic semi-final between the two sides in Navi Mumbai.
As for the Aussies, not only are they seeking revenge, but also a fitting farewell for their legendary captain Alyssa Healy, who is making her swansong one-day appearance in the series.
India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Toss Update
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.
India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molienux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Info
Where is the India women vs Australia women, 1st ODI being telecast and live streamed?
The India women vs Australia women, 1st ODI is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma