India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the first women's one-day international between India and Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground: preview, toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India beat Australia by 17 runs in the third women's T20I to clinch the series 2-1. Photo: X/BCCI Women
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India playing first ODI match since World Cup triumph

  • Australia skipper Alyssa Healy to retire from ODIs after this series

  • India win toss, elect to bat first at The Gabba

An in-form India meet Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground ('The Gabba') on Tuesday (February 24, 2026) in the first women's one-day international of their three-match series. Watch the IND-W vs AUS-W cricket match live.

After securing a brilliant T20I series victory Down Under, the Women In Blue look to continue in the same vein in the 50-over leg. Today's opening game is India's first ODI outing since their unprecedented World Cup triumph, and also marks a reprise of the epic semi-final between the two sides in Navi Mumbai.

As for the Aussies, not only are they seeking revenge, but also a fitting farewell for their legendary captain Alyssa Healy, who is making her swansong one-day appearance in the series.

ALSO READ: India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score

India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Toss Update

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.

India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molienux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Info

Where is the India women vs Australia women, 1st ODI being telecast and live streamed?

The India women vs Australia women, 1st ODI is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma

Published At:
Tags

