Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

Summary of this article
Ryan Coogler wins Best Original Screenplay for Sinners at Oscars 2026.
Emotional speech delivered thanking collaborators, studio and family.
Sinners entered Academy Awards with record 16 nominations.
Ryan Coogler's win for Sinners became one of the standout moments at the Oscars 2026 after the filmmaker won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his film Sinners. The win marked Coogler’s first Oscar and recognised the screenplay he wrote for the Warner Bros. vampire thriller starring Michael B. Jordan.
Ryan Coogler wins Best Original Screenplay for Sinners
The film had initially been presented to Hollywood studios nearly two years earlier as a bold creative package that included Coogler directing the project and Jordan leading the cast. That script eventually became one of the most talked-about projects of the awards season, culminating in the Oscar win at the 98th Academy Awards.
When the award was accepted on stage, a standing ovation was received by the filmmaker. During the speech, it was said by Coogler that he was feeling nervous while addressing the audience.
“Please, please, please sit down, ’cause I’m very nervous and they’re gonna play me off,” it was said by Coogler while beginning his remarks. Gratitude was then expressed to the Academy for recognising the film and to the fellow nominees for their work.
Emotional speech thanks collaborators and family
Appreciation was extended by Coogler to the cast, crew and studio partners involved in the film’s production. Warner Bros. and the entire team behind Sinners were thanked during the speech.
“You guys are amazing. Oh my God, you are all winners in my book,” it was said by the director while addressing the team behind the film.
The speech also included a personal message to his family. His wife Zinzi Evans, their three children and his parents were acknowledged with gratitude. It was said by Coogler that the support of his family had played a vital role in his journey.
“Every day I get to spend with you is better than the one that came before,” it was said by him while speaking about his wife. An emotional message was also directed to his children watching from home.
A milestone moment for Sinners
Sinners entered the Oscars 2026 with 16 nominations, making it the most nominated film in Academy Awards history. The screenplay win added another milestone to the film’s impressive awards run.
Before this victory, Coogler had already built a strong reputation in Hollywood, having co-written films such as Creed and the Black Panther franchise. He had previously received an Oscar nomination as a producer for Judas and the Black Messiah and had also been recognised for the song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, took place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday.