Drishyam 3 Update: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Wraps Shoot and Heads Into Post-Production

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Director Abhishek Pathak confirming the major milestone through an emotional note. The Ajay Devgn-led thriller now moves into post-production, bringing fans one step closer to the next chapter of the beloved suspense franchise.

Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 Shoot Wrapped Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Drishyam 3 shoot wrapped after months of filming and now enters the post-production phase.

  • Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 franchise continues with Abhishek Pathak leading the thriller.

  • Drishyam 3 release is scheduled for October, 2026, after production completion.

Drishyam 3 has officially completed filming, marking a major step forward for one of India’s most successful thriller franchises. Director Abhishek Pathak confirmed the update through social media, announcing that the film has now entered post-production after months of filming and intensive production work. The update has already sparked excitement among fans eager to see how the suspense saga unfolds next.

Drishyam 3 shoot wrapped after months of filming

Abhishek Pathak shared an emotional note while announcing the wrap-up, reflecting on the journey behind the camera and thanking the team involved in shaping the film.

According to Pathak’s social media post, it was said that the film had become “our world” over the past several months, with the team spending countless days and nights building the story together. Gratitude was expressed towards the cast and crew for their dedication, patience and trust throughout the demanding schedule.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The filmmaker further highlighted the collective spirit behind the production, noting that every frame carried the effort and passion of those involved.

Abhishek Pathak on the emotional journey of Drishyam 3

In his message, Pathak said appreciation should be given not only to those tagged publicly but also to many behind-the-scenes contributors who helped bring the project to life.

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It was further stated by the filmmaker that the production experienced “good days, difficult days and crazy days,” while acknowledging the unwavering commitment shown by the team during every stage of filming.

The Drishyam franchise has built a loyal audience over the years through its tightly layered storytelling and psychological tension. Fronted by Ajay Devgn, alongside Tabu and Shriya Saran, the series remains among Bollywood’s most recognised suspense dramas.

What happens next for Drishyam 3?

With filming now complete, Drishyam 3 enters post-production, where editing, background score and final technical work will shape the finished thriller.

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Produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18, the film is slated to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

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