Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal Thriller Nears Massive New Milestone

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10 reached Rs 219.69 crore worldwide.
Mohanlal thriller earned Rs 5.05 crore in India net collections on Day 10.
Drishyam 3 overseas collection crossed Rs 113.75 crore, strengthening worldwide theatrical performance.
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10 has given the Mohanlal-starrer another strong push at the ticket window. After witnessing a slight slowdown on Friday, the psychological thriller bounced back during the weekend and continued its steady theatrical journey. The film earned Rs 5.05 crore in India net collections on Day 10, showing visible growth from Friday’s Rs 4.30 crore. With this rise, the film has crossed Rs 219 crore worldwide and remains among the biggest Malayalam theatrical performers this year.
Drishyam 3 box office collection shows weekend growth
The second weekend proved beneficial for the film. Drishyam 3 has now collected Rs 91.30 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 105.94 crore. The sustained footfall indicates that audience curiosity has remained strong despite competition from newer releases.
The overseas market has added further momentum to the thriller’s performance. On Day 10 alone, the film reportedly earned another Rs 6 crore internationally. This has pushed its overseas gross to Rs 113.75 crore.
Mohanlal thriller finds strength beyond suspense
Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 219.69 crore. The numbers underline the continued appeal of Mohanlal and the enduring popularity of the franchise among global audiences.
Unlike earlier chapters that leaned heavily on suspense, Drishyam 3 explores the emotional cost of survival. Director Jeethu Joseph shifts focus towards guilt, fear, and moral exhaustion, presenting Georgekutty as a man weighed down by consequences rather than courtroom threats alone.
The film questions whether intelligence and family loyalty can justify morally difficult choices. By moving beyond mystery and towards psychological conflict, it opens conversations about sympathy and accountability.
Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by Mohanlal, was released theatrically earlier this month and continues its successful run worldwide.