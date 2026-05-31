Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal Thriller Nears Massive New Milestone

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10 has given the Mohanlal-starrer another strong push at the ticket window. After witnessing a slight slowdown on Friday, the psychological thriller bounced back during the weekend and continued its steady theatrical journey. The film earned Rs 5.05 crore in India net collections on Day 10, showing visible growth from Friday’s Rs 4.30 crore. With this rise, the film has crossed Rs 219 crore worldwide and remains among the biggest Malayalam theatrical performers this year.