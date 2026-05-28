Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal-Starrer Crosses Rs 180 Crore Mark Worldwide In First Week

Drishyam 3 remained steady on Day 7.
Mohanlal-starrer failed to enter the Rs 100 crore mark in India.
Worldwide, it has crossed the Rs 180 crore mark.
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer has entered the top 5 Malayalam films worldwide. After a strong opening, the crime thriller declined on Day 2. Though it saw a rise on Day 3 and Day 4, it earned in single digits on Day 5. It declined further on Day 6. It remained steady on Day 7 and is now inching closer to the Rs 80 crore mark. It was expected to storm past the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week, but the weekdays' collections affected overall earnings.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 7
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 15.85 crore. On Friday, it brought in Rs 11.05 crore. On Saturday, the film made Rs 13.70 crore, and with a further dip on Sunday, it made Rs 13.85 crore. On its first Monday (Day 5), the collections dropped further, earning just Rs 7.70 crore. On Day 6, Mohanlal's film raked in Rs 6.50 and saw a 2.3% growth on Day 7, collecting a net of Rs 6.65 crore across 4,721 shows with 32.8% occupancy.
This total India net collection of Drishyam 3 stands at Rs 75.30 crore (Rs 87.38 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 95.70 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the Jeethu Joseph-directed film is Rs 183.08 crore.