Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal-Starrer Crosses Rs 180 Crore Mark Worldwide In First Week

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer has entered the top 5 Malayalam films worldwide. After a strong opening, the crime thriller declined on Day 2. Though it saw a rise on Day 3 and Day 4, it earned in single digits on Day 5. It declined further on Day 6. It remained steady on Day 7 and is now inching closer to the Rs 80 crore mark. It was expected to storm past the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week, but the weekdays' collections affected overall earnings.