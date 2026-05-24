Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Mohanal-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Drishyam 3 gained momentum on Saturday, earning over Rs 13 crore.
It has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.
Mohanlal-starrer is expected to perform well on Sunday as well.
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Malayalam film Drishyam 3, a sequel to the 2021 film, hit the screens on May 21. Headlined by Mohanlal, the crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film had a strong start at the box office, but the collections dropped on Friday (Day 2). On Saturday (Day 3), the earnings saw an upward trend, taking the net collections to over Rs 40 crore. Worldwide, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, the Jeethu Joseph-directed film earned Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1 and witnessed a decline on Day 2, earning Rs 11.05. On Day 3, it saw 24.0% growth, collecting Rs 13.70 crore from 5,185 with 50.2% occupancy.
The Malayalam recorded 66.52% occupancy, with morning shows at 48.50%, afternoon shows at 69.42%, evening shows at 75.42%, and peaked at night shows with 72.75%. Kochi recorded the highest occupancy at 88.3% across 238 shows.
In three days, Drishyam 3's net box office collection stands at Rs 40.60 crore (Rs 47.17 crore gross).
Drishyam 3 worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 25 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 70 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Mohanlal-starrer is Rs 117.17 crore.
Mohanlal has been sharing notes of gratitude for his fans for showering Drishyam 3 with so much love. On Saturday, taking to his X handle, the megastar wrote, "Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. #Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you (sic)."
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath.