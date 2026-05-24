Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Mohanal-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Malayalam film Drishyam 3, a sequel to the 2021 film, hit the screens on May 21. Headlined by Mohanlal, the crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film had a strong start at the box office, but the collections dropped on Friday (Day 2). On Saturday (Day 3), the earnings saw an upward trend, taking the net collections to over Rs 40 crore. Worldwide, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days.