Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Sai Pallavi Was First Choice For Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Sai Pallavi was the project's first choice.
Maa Inti Bangaaram was later rewritten to suit Samantha's character.
Samantha hopes to collaborate with Sai Pallavi through Tralala soon.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about Maa Inti Bangaaram, revealing that Sai Pallavi was originally considered for the lead role before the project eventually landed with her. The actress opened up about the film during a recent Instagram Q&A session, where she discussed how the project developed and why it became an important part of her journey as both an actor and producer.
The revelation has surprised fans, especially as Maa Inti Bangaaram is being positioned as one of Samantha's most ambitious female-led projects. The film is backed by her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, which aims to focus on stories centred around women.
Why Sai Pallavi Was Initially Considered For Maa Inti Bangaaram
Speaking about the film's origins, Samantha explained that the project was first envisioned with Sai Pallavi in mind. According to the actress, the makers wanted to approach the acclaimed performer because the story aligned with the kind of female-driven content her production company hopes to champion.
It was stated by Samantha that the original plan was to pitch the project to Sai Pallavi. However, due to the actor's busy schedule and commitments, the film could not move forward in that form.
The actress further revealed that the screenplay was later adapted to suit her, leading to her eventual involvement in the project.
Reacting to Samantha's comments, Sai Pallavi reshared the post and wished the team well, saying that Maa Inti Bangaaram was destined to be Samantha's film. Her message ended with the words "And yes, soon", prompting excitement among fans who believe the two stars may finally share screen space in the future.
What To Expect From Samantha's Upcoming Film
Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha's second collaboration with director Nandini Reddy after the success of Oh! Baby. The action-comedy family drama features Samantha in a layered role, portraying a seemingly ordinary housewife who also possesses formidable fighting skills.
The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha and Srinivas Gavireddy in significant roles.
Towards the end of her interaction, Samantha expressed her admiration for Sai Pallavi and shared her hope of collaborating with her someday through Tralala Moving Pictures. The film is set to arrive in theatres on June 19, making it one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the month.