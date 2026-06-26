Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Being Written Off, Health Struggles And Her ₹50 Crore Maa Inti Bangaaram Comeback

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalled being written off before her Maa Inti Bangaaram comeback.
Health issues kept Samantha away from films for nearly three challenging years.
Maa Inti Bangaaram crossed ₹50 crore worldwide, marking Samantha's successful return.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken candidly about one of the most difficult phases of her career, revealing that there was a time when many believed her journey as a leading heroine had come to an end. Riding high on the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actor reflected on how health struggles, career setbacks and self-doubt shaped her comeback, while admitting she had witnessed both the highest highs and the lowest lows.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being written off
Speaking at the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, Samantha described the film as a major risk that she consciously chose to take. She explained that she wanted to challenge herself rather than be confined to familiar roles.
"I've seen the worst lows, and I've seen many people write me off and cancel me," was said by Samantha. It was further shared by the actor that people believed it would be difficult to see her as a heroine again, but those opinions only strengthened her resolve to fight back.
Later, when asked why she believed she had been written off despite having a loyal fan base, Samantha explained that the three-year gap without films had deeply affected her confidence.
It was stated by the actor that she had previously delivered multiple releases every year, but illness, health issues and the absence of projects made her question everything. She added that moments of weakness are inevitable, but choosing to overcome them is what ultimately matters.
Maa Inti Bangaaram marks a new chapter
Samantha's professional slowdown followed the release of Shaakuntalam and Kushi in 2023, before she took a break after revealing her myositis diagnosis. During that period, she appeared only in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny.
The actor has now returned with Maa Inti Bangaaram, which has collected over ₹50 crore worldwide in less than a week. During the same event, Samantha also confirmed that she is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and will soon begin maternity leave, making this comeback all the more significant.