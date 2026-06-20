Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Comeback Opens Strong Worldwide

The action drama, featuring Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Manjusha and Sreemukhi in key roles, released in theatres on June 20.Maa Inti Bangaaram earned Rs 10.70 crore worldwide on opening day.
Telugu markets contributed over Rs 5 crore nett to collections.
Hyderabad's premium EPIQ screenings recorded near-full occupancy throughout the first day.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 1 has registered a promising start at the ticket windows. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest action drama opened to solid numbers worldwide, driven largely by strong support from audiences in the Telugu-speaking states.
According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.35 crore nett in India on its opening day. Its India gross collection is estimated at around Rs 6.20 crore, while overseas markets contributed approximately Rs 4.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 10.70 crore.
Maa Inti Bangaaram day 1 collection driven by Telugu markets
The Telugu version accounted for the majority of the film's earnings, collecting an estimated Rs 5.15 crore nett across 2,040 shows. The Tamil-dubbed version added around Rs 20 lakh nett from 618 shows.
Occupancy figures improved steadily throughout the day. The Telugu 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 37 per cent, climbing from 26.15 per cent during morning shows to 51.38 per cent by night screenings.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana emerged as the film's strongest markets, contributing an estimated Rs 4.75 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 90 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 38 lakh.
Samantha's comeback film records near-full occupancy in premium format
Premium EPIQ screenings performed exceptionally well, registering an overall occupancy of 96 per cent. Hyderabad reported near-capacity attendance, with night shows touching 100 per cent occupancy.
Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha's return to Telugu cinema in a lead role after Kushi. The actor has also co-produced the film under her banner alongside Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru.
The action drama, featuring Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Manjusha and Sreemukhi in key roles, released in theatres on June 20.