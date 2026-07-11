Jailer Actor Vinayakan Booked By Kerala Police For Posting Minor Girl's Photo Online

"Out of enmity over forwarding the said Facebook post, Vinayakan took a screenshot of the WhatsApp message sent by the complainant at around 2 am on July 24, 2025. Along with it, he also took a screenshot of the complainant's WhatsApp profile photo, which featured his eight-year-old daughter. Vinayakan then circulated these screenshots, along with the complainant's mobile phone number, through his verified Facebook account without the complainant's permission," the FIR stated, PTI reported.