Jailer Actor Vinayakan Booked By Kerala Police For Posting Minor Girl's Photo Online

Kerala Police registered a case against Malayalam actor Vinayakan in Mavelikara for sharing an eight-year-old girl's photo online.
The action was initiated after the girl's father approached the Kerala State Commission for Child Rights, which directed the police to act.
According to the FIR, Vinayakan posted screenshots of the complainant's WhatsApp profile photo and mobile number on his verified Facebook page.
Kerala Police registered a case against Malayalam actor Vinayakan on Wednesday (July 8) for allegedly sharing an eight-year-old girl's picture online in Mavelikara, police officers stated on Thursday (July 9), PTI reported.
The girl's father approached the Kerala State Commission for Child Rights, which directed the police to initiate an investigation.
FIR against Malayalam actor Vinayakan
Police booked Vinayakan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act.
The complainant is a resident under the Mavelikara police station limits. He recently attended a hearing before the Commission to raise his grievances, police officers informed the news agency.
Vinayakan Facebook post case details
The events began on July 23, 2025. At 7.10 pm, the complainant forwarded a Facebook post made by another person against the actor to Vinayakan via WhatsApp.
"Out of enmity over forwarding the said Facebook post, Vinayakan took a screenshot of the WhatsApp message sent by the complainant at around 2 am on July 24, 2025. Along with it, he also took a screenshot of the complainant's WhatsApp profile photo, which featured his eight-year-old daughter. Vinayakan then circulated these screenshots, along with the complainant's mobile phone number, through his verified Facebook account without the complainant's permission," the FIR stated, PTI reported.
Unidentified individuals shared the post, and many users posted insulting comments against the complainant and his family.
"Believing it to be Vinayakan's mobile phone number after seeing it on his Facebook post, several individuals called the complainant on his mobile phone and verbally abused him. This caused significant defamation, mental agony and distress to the complainant, his daughter and his family," the FIR stated further.
The case was registered for defamation and intrusion intended to insult the modesty of a woman or invade her privacy, alongside provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act.
Police stated that the investigation is currently underway and Vinayakan's statement will be recorded.