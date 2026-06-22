Kerala Assembly Pays Tribute to National Award-Winning Actor Salim Kumar

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The Kerala Legislative Assembly paid tribute to National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, who passed away at 56 on June 6, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

Salim Kumar
Kerala Assembly pays tribute to late actor Salim Kumar Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away on June 6, 2026, at the age of 56 in Kerala after a prolonged illness.

  • The Kerala Legislative Assembly paid homage to the late actor as it observed a minute's silence immediately after the Question Hour.

  • Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan formally remembered Salim Kumar's remarkable contributions to Malayalam cinema.

National Award-winning Malayalam actor, comedian, and director Salim Kumar passed away on June 6, 2026, at the age of 56. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi following sudden health complications, including pneumonia and a cardiac arrest. His funeral was held on June 7 at his residence in North Paravur with full State honours.

His death sparked tributes from all across the nation, with politicians, fans and members of the film industry offering condolences.

A renowned name in the Malayalam film industry, Salim was known for his comic timing and versatility. He featured in over 300 films across a career spanning three decades.

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Kerala Assembly pays homage to Salim Kumar

On Monday (June 22), the Kerala Legislative Assembly formally paid homage to the legendary actor by observing a minute's silence immediately after the Question Hour.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan formally remembered Kumar's outstanding contributions and his remarkable career in Malayalam cinema.

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Chief Minister VD Satheesan paid tribute to the late artist, calling Kumar "much more than a film star."

Satheesan recalled the actor's ascent from a "modest background in North Paravur" to industry prominence. The chief minister said Kumar remained "deeply connected to the people" who supported his career.

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Salim Kumar's celebrated legacy

Kumar began his career as a mimicry performer before making his film debut in 1997 with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam. He became a household name through popular comedy roles.

The actor soon transitioned into highly acclaimed dramatic work. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor in Achanurangatha Veedu.

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in Adaminte Makan Abu, which also earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Salim Kumar's other notable works include Satyameva Jayathe, Thenkasipattanam, Meesa Madhavan, Pattalam, Chathikkatha Chandu, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Kunjikkoonan, Kalyanaraman, C.I.D. Moosa, Thilakkam, One Man Show, Ee Parakkum Thalika, Kilichundan Mampazham, Mayavi, and Perumazhakkalam, among many others.

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