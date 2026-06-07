Salim Kumar Dies At 56: Mammootty’s Heartbreaking Tribute Leaves Fans Emotional

Salim Kumar dies at 56 after pneumonia-related health complications.
Mammootty's emotional tribute leads widespread mourning across Malayalam cinema.
National Award winner appeared in over 300 films across decades.
Salim Kumar, one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated actors, has died at the age of 56, leaving behind a legacy that spanned comedy, drama, writing and direction. The National Award-winning performer passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, sending shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry and among audiences who grew up watching his unforgettable performances.
The actor had reportedly developed serious health complications and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Despite medical intervention, he passed away late on Saturday night. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha and their two children.
Mammootty Leads Tributes To Salim Kumar
Among the first film personalities to react was Mammootty, who shared an emotional message remembering his long-time colleague and friend. In his tribute, it was said that Salim Kumar, who had made others laugh, think and occasionally cry through his work, had now left behind only grief with his departure.
Several members of the Malayalam film fraternity, including Dileep, Ramesh Pisharody and Nadirshah, visited the hospital following the news of his death. Political leaders also paid tribute to the actor.
Kerala opposition leader V. D. Satheesan described Salim Kumar as a versatile performer who could effortlessly make audiences laugh and cry, adding that Malayalam cinema had lost a legend.
From Comedy Icon To National Award-Winning Actor
Salim Kumar's journey in entertainment began as a television comedy host before he entered films in the late 1990s. His breakthrough arrived with Thenkasipattanam, after which he became one of Malayalam cinema's most recognisable comic actors through films such as Ee Parakkum Thalika and Meesa Madhavan.
However, he later reinvented himself with powerful dramatic performances. His portrayal in Adaminte Makan Abu earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, cementing his place among India's finest performers.
Over a career spanning more than three decades and over 300 films, Salim Kumar remained a rare artist capable of excelling in both humour and heartbreak. His passing marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Malayalam cinema.