AMMA Controversy Explained: Series Of Resignations, Disputes, Financial Irregularities And Harassment Allegations

Shwetha Menon's resignation triggered the collapse of AMMA's 17-member committee.
Financial transparency concerns fuelled the latest AMMA controversy and resignations.
Mammootty called the AMMA crisis small but urged patience.
Shwetha Menon and the entire 17-member executive committee resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on June 21, bringing a sudden end to a historic administration. The mass resignation occurred during a stormy annual general body meeting in Kochi, triggered by intense disputes over financial records and a subsequent no-confidence motion. Menon made history in 2025 as the first female president of the association.
AMMA controversy explained
AMMA controversy goes far beyond a single resignation. The departure of Menon as president of AMMA, followed by the resignation of the entire 17-member executive committee, has reignited debates around financial transparency, internal power struggles and the organisation's ability to reform itself. For many observers, the latest developments are part of a pattern that has existed within Malayalam cinema for years.
Why did Shwetha Menon resign from AMMA?
Menon stepped down after the annual general body meeting in Kochi, where members questioned the association's annual report and statement of accounts. A section of members moved a no-confidence motion against the leadership, alleging that day-to-day affairs and ongoing disputes had not been handled effectively.
Speaking after her resignation, Menon claimed that certain unresolved financial issues belonged to the previous committee. She further alleged that efforts were being made to return control of the organisation to individuals against whom allegations had earlier been raised. Her remark that she refused to function as a "puppet" quickly became the defining image of the crisis.
What happened in the annual general meeting?
The meeting witnessed heated exchanges over financial records and accountability. Menon claimed that accounts for a particular period could not be produced because the then treasurer was unavailable. She said that the accounts handled by the present committee since September were in order.
Actor Lakshmipriya also rejected suggestions that the executive committee resigned because it failed to present proper accounts, arguing that certain records from the previous administration had not been finalised.
More resignations followed
The fallout continued after Menon's exit. Actors Mallika Sukumaran and Lakshmipriya resigned from AMMA's primary membership in solidarity with her. Sukumaran said she was standing with "truth and justice", while Lakshmipriya claimed some members had arrived at the meeting with a predetermined agenda.
What are the allegations against AMMA?
The current controversy cannot be viewed in isolation. Critics have long pointed to deeper structural issues within AMMA.
Veteran actor Thilakan had previously alleged that dissenting voices were sidelined. The debate intensified after the 2017 actor assault case and the subsequent reinstatement of actor Dileep into AMMA while legal proceedings were ongoing. The move prompted protests from members associated with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), several of whom later exited the organisation.
The Justice Hema Committee report further highlighted concerns about informal power structures, influence networks and barriers faced by women within the Malayalam film industry.
Ansiba Hassan calls for new leadership
Actor Ansiba Hassan, who recently resigned as AMMA's joint secretary, has also called for a new leadership with "conviction and empathy" to guide the organisation after the resignation of Shwetha Menon and the 17-member executive committee. According to Ansiba, the dramatic developments at the general body meeting reflected concerns she had been raising within the association for months. She said the meeting, which began as a routine annual gathering, eventually exposed deeper questions surrounding accountability, internal conduct and financial transparency within the organisation.
Ansiba alleged that the executive committee's inability to provide clear and verifiable financial records became a major turning point during the meeting. She claimed that annual expenditure records, which are required to be presented, approved and registered within a stipulated period, could not be adequately explained before members. "The executive committee could not produce proper records of financial transactions," she said, adding that the lack of clarity over accounts ultimately contributed to the committee's decision to step down. Ansiba also reiterated her earlier allegations against actor Tiny Tom, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about her religious identity and questioning her police complaint, claims that further intensified tensions within the organisation.
What's next for AMMA?
A nine-member ad hoc committee led by actor and MLA Ramesh Pisharody has been appointed to manage the organisation and oversee fresh elections.
Meanwhile, Mammootty has sought to downplay the crisis. Reacting to the controversy, he said these issues are "small" and that all problems would eventually be resolved. He added that "a decision will be reached" and expressed confidence that the organisation would continue functioning smoothly.
Yet the larger questions remain unanswered. Is AMMA a body that equally represents every artist, or does it continue to be shaped by hierarchy, loyalty and informal centres of power? Until those concerns are addressed, each new controversy is likely to reopen old wounds.