AMMA Controversy Explained: Series Of Resignations, Disputes, Financial Irregularities And Harassment Allegations

Ansiba alleged that the executive committee's inability to provide clear and verifiable financial records became a major turning point during the meeting. She claimed that annual expenditure records, which are required to be presented, approved and registered within a stipulated period, could not be adequately explained before members. "The executive committee could not produce proper records of financial transactions," she said, adding that the lack of clarity over accounts ultimately contributed to the committee's decision to step down. Ansiba also reiterated her earlier allegations against actor Tiny Tom, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about her religious identity and questioning her police complaint, claims that further intensified tensions within the organisation.